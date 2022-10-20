ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested

DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

One injured after stabbing off Convention Street

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One dead after early morning shooting in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at approximately 8 a.m. on John Broussard Rd. APSO said, “two subjects were transported to the hospital.”. One of those shooting victims has since died...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning

LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy