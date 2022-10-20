Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42. Deputies said two...
brproud.com
APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
wbrz.com
Man who allegedly shot at several occupied apartments in Donaldsonville arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man arrested for shooting multiple occupied apartments was arrested for 19 counts of aggravated assault. Monday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old James Peters for his connection to a shooting in Donaldsonville that happened Oct. 19. According to deputies, around 5:45 p.m., Peters shot at multiple occupied apartments on the 200 block of D'Ville Village Circle.
Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar
A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a fatal shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of the two victims died as a result of their injuries. The incident happened on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
wbrz.com
Shots fired into Prairieville home during drive-by attack Sunday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - A mobile home was shot multiple times early Sunday morning and detectives are still trying to find out why. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, a mobile home on Levern Stafford Road was hit by gunfire multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Deputies said people were home, but...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting someone at Ponchatoula bar
PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting someone at a Ponchatoula bar. According to the Ponchatoula Police Deparment, Joshua Taylor shot someone at the Ole Skool Bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to their shoulder.
wbrz.com
One injured after stabbing off Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported stabbing off Convention Street early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded around 6:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Convention Street. One man was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear what led to the stabbing. This is...
brproud.com
One dead after early morning shooting in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at approximately 8 a.m. on John Broussard Rd. APSO said, “two subjects were transported to the hospital.”. One of those shooting victims has since died...
wbrz.com
Police responding to auto accident with car and two motorcycles along South Acadian
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in an auto accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcycles and one car. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. No more details are immediately available.
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
wbrz.com
One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
brproud.com
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
WDSU
Baton Rouge Police arrest third person in shooting off of Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police announced they arrested 22-year-old Jaicedric Williams and charged him with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon. Williams is the third person that has been arrested in connection to the incident. Williams was arrested by U.S Marshalls...
wbrz.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning
LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
wbrz.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot out of Central home's windows; deputies looking for arsonist responsible
CENTRAL - A home caught on fire and flames shot out of the windows and openings while firefighters tried to calm the blaze Sunday night. According to the Central Fire Department, no one was at the home on Lovett Road when it caught fire Sunday night. The fire is being...
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
