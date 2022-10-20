Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County EMS Director Could Be Hired, Finally
The third time appears to be the charm in Chickasaw County’s effort to hire a director for the new County-run ambulance service. After the Board of Supervisors first offer to Candidate #3 was declined, Candidate #1 was offered the post, accepted, but later rescinded the acceptance. Last week, the...
951thebull.com
Becky Schoenfeld – Plum Creek Art Exhibit 10-25-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton artist Becky Schoenfeld as she is preparing to showcase her stain glass art pieces at Plum Creek Art Center in Fredericksburg.
951thebull.com
Andy Hugeback – Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home 10-24-22
Rob Getz spoke with Andy Hugeback of Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home about their new columbarium niche to the Chickasaw County area.
951thebull.com
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 10-24-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on the current topics in the community including an update on the LOST tax and a correction on brush pickup.
951thebull.com
Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire
The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
951thebull.com
Charles City Man, Woman Charged with Child Endangerment Plead Not Guilty
A trial date has been set for a Charles City woman charged with child endangerment, while the child’s father has also pleaded not guilty. The Charles City Police Department arrested 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson after an investigation determined a four-month-old infant suffered severe head injuries on September 6th, while Larson was the sole caretaker of the infant. Larson is also accused of not seeking medical treatment for the child until four days after the injuries. During that time the child was vomiting and not eating or sleeping.
Comments / 0