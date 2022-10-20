ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chickasaw County EMS Director Could Be Hired, Finally

The third time appears to be the charm in Chickasaw County’s effort to hire a director for the new County-run ambulance service. After the Board of Supervisors first offer to Candidate #3 was declined, Candidate #1 was offered the post, accepted, but later rescinded the acceptance. Last week, the...
Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire

The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Charles City Man, Woman Charged with Child Endangerment Plead Not Guilty

A trial date has been set for a Charles City woman charged with child endangerment, while the child’s father has also pleaded not guilty. The Charles City Police Department arrested 22-year-old Ezekiel Larson after an investigation determined a four-month-old infant suffered severe head injuries on September 6th, while Larson was the sole caretaker of the infant. Larson is also accused of not seeking medical treatment for the child until four days after the injuries. During that time the child was vomiting and not eating or sleeping.
CHARLES CITY, IA

