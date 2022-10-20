Read full article on original website
Bishop Bronco Volleyball Team Completes Regular Season – CIF Division 4 Playoffs to Begin Tuesday Oct. 25
The Bishop Bronco volleyball team completed their regular season last week as they traveled to Boron on Tuesday to sweep the Bobcats. Their final High Desert League game was on Thursday 10/20 versus Kern Valley. Once again, the Broncos swept KV and wrap up the season with a 21-7 overall record and 12-2 HDL record coming in behind Mammoth.
Become a UC Master Food Preserver Volunteer
The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of Inyo Mono County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at http://ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
Driver ID In Fatal Rollover Crash On Hwy 395 Near Kramer Junction
KRAMER JUCTION, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The coroner’s office Thursday did released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on Highway 395 near Kramer Junction. Alexander Saldana, age 44, a resident of Helendale. California Highway Patrol, Kern, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded...
