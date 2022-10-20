The Bishop Bronco volleyball team completed their regular season last week as they traveled to Boron on Tuesday to sweep the Bobcats. Their final High Desert League game was on Thursday 10/20 versus Kern Valley. Once again, the Broncos swept KV and wrap up the season with a 21-7 overall record and 12-2 HDL record coming in behind Mammoth.

