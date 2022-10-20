ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

The University of California Master Food Preserver Program invites adults interested in helping others learn about safe home food preservation to apply for certification as a UC Master Food Preserver volunteer of Inyo Mono County. The 2023 new volunteer training program is now open for applications at http://ucanr.edu/2023ucmfp. Prior food preservation experience is not required.
MONO COUNTY, CA
KRAMER JUCTION, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The coroner’s office Thursday did released the name of a driver killed in a rollover crash on Highway 395 near Kramer Junction. Alexander Saldana, age 44, a resident of Helendale. California Highway Patrol, Kern, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded...
HELENDALE, CA

