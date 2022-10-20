Read full article on original website
Volleyball: Stoughton beats Craig in five sets to earn first regional title since 2016
It’s one and not done for the Stoughton volleyball team. After four straight years of first-round exits in the postseason, Stoughton won its opening-round bout in 3-0 fashion against Madison La Follette in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton then...
Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers
Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
Jean Heggestad Jacobson Paluch
Jean Ann Heggestad was born on June 26, 1933 in her parents farmhouse located between Edgerton and Stoughton. Her aunt Emma delivered her. Jean’s father, Arthur Heggestad, was a farmer. He died at the age of 39 from pneumonia when Jean was 2.5 years old. Jean’s mother was Elma Anderson Heggestad. After Arthur died in 1936, Elma moved the family from the farm to Stoughton. Her mom died in 1990 at the age of 90.
Destination Stoughton Weekend is Oct. 28-31
Stoughton, are you ready for a Norwegian weekend of fall fun?. The Stoughton Norwegian Summit Group - an informal group of businesses, organizations, and groups with a Norwegian connection, are hosting “Destination Stoughton Weekend” from Oct. 28-30. The group organizes two “Destination” weekends each year - the Wisconsin...
Community Calendar
Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. The only artist to receive seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year titles from the International Bluegrass Music Association; Vincent has seen multiple Grammy nominations and 5 consecutive Entertainer of the Year Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. With over 80 awards, her band is the most awarded group in bluegrass,incorporating contemporary touches while drawing deeply from the mountain soul of classic Monroe-styled bluegrass.
Keith Kvalheim
Keith A. Kvalheim, age 79, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Madison. He was born May 25, 1943, in Stoughton to the late Arthur and Ethel Kvalheim. Keith married Fannie J. Gillis at Our Savior’s Lutheran church in Stoughton in 1964. Keith retired after working 44 years in the telephone industry and had also worked as a part-time dispatcher for the Monona Police Department for 19 years.
School taxes will drop in 2022-23
Residents in the district will see a drop in their school taxes after the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a $23.5 million 2022-23 budget at its Monday, Oct. 24 meeting. The district’s tax levy of $23,485,094 is decreasing 5.1% or around $1.26 million over the previous...
