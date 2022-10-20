Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. The only artist to receive seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year titles from the International Bluegrass Music Association; Vincent has seen multiple Grammy nominations and 5 consecutive Entertainer of the Year Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. With over 80 awards, her band is the most awarded group in bluegrass,incorporating contemporary touches while drawing deeply from the mountain soul of classic Monroe-styled bluegrass.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO