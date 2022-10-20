ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Delaware LIVE News

Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred

North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
retrofitmagazine.com

Historic Hotel Receives Dramatic Entrance with Updated Lighting

Luminosity Lighting Associates, The Smart Lighting Company and EOS jointly created an impressive entryway effect at the iconic Hotel Dupont to refresh this historic space that has served as the symbol of luxury and decadence in downtown Wilmington, Del., for over a century. Since 1908, the Dupont Building, located at...
WILMINGTON, DE
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnypapers.com

National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia

After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Shore News Network

Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift

Philadelphia, PA- A series of armed robberies in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County has led to the planned overnight shutdown of at least nine Wawa stores in the area. Northeast Philadelphia has become one of the most dangerous places in the city, rampant with crime and drugs. Stores in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. each day after two high-profile armed robberies took place this week. The late-night closures follow the closure of to Center City stores that were permanently closed due to an increase in crime in the city. WaWa says The post Crime in Philadelphia is so bad that Wawa is closing stores and ending the midnight shift appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested in Atlanta Georgia for September Simon Circle Shooting

DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old Dover woman injured in Simon Circle on Sept. 5. Police say, Syncere Friends, 23, of Dover, DE has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force. Through...
DOVER, DE
philasun.com

A century of excellence: The work and legacy of Rev. Leon Sullivan lives on

One hundred years ago on October 16, many from Philadelphia would say a very special person was born. That would be Leon H. Sullivan, who years later went on to become an ordained minister and the pastor of one of Philadelphia’s long-standing African American churches, Zion Baptist Church, which is located at Broad and Venango in North Philadelphia.
VENANGO, PA
WBOC

Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
MILFORD, DE
pennbets.com

Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons

Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

