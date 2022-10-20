ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Get your house ready for Christmas with Squeegee Pros

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Squeegee Pros Christmas Lighting Headquarters can do it ALL when it comes to Holiday Lights. Their trained professionals work with you to design a custom lighting plan, and handle the entire process, from installation to take down. You can't beat that. They will even help you when it comes to storing the lights...that goes for homeowners and businesses. (christmaslightingheadquarters.com)
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Keep your power on with Mister Sparky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Mister Sparky. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With cold weather approaching it's time to think about staying warm this winter and keeping your power on. Joining us this morning was Rusty Wise with Mister Sparky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chef Andria's dirty rice recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — QueenCityKitchen.com. 4 green onions, chopped (green and white parts), plus more for garnish. 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, plus more for garnish. 1 teaspoon file powder. Heat the oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until the meat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

AR Workshop shows you how to embrace Fall, and spread some pumpkin cheer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is here and that means pumpkin season has arrived! On Monday, AR workshop joined Charlotte Today to show viewers how they can embrace the season in style. They shared some great craft activities for adults, that can be used year round. One of their most popular projects this time of year, is the chunky knit pumpkin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Charlotte themed Halloween costumes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun and unique clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today to talk all things Halloween and some great costume ideas. Ponybox is hosting a Halloween costume event this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Google Fiber moving to Camp North End from Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Google Fiber is moving from its original Uptown location over to Camp North End's historic Gama Goat Building. The high-speed internet provider will be located at 1801 N. Graham St., Suite 300, in the northern section of the 140,000-square-foot building, taking up a nearly 6,000-square-foot space.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Help kids have toys for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation and the burden of high costs, thousands of families in the Charlotte area community are turning to The Salvation Army for support. Across the viewing area, The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts to nearly 21,000 children this year. To meet the need, WCNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC boy locked and living in a dog cage since April, warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators believe a child who was found inside a dog kennel in Davidson County had been living there for months. Last week, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced three adults had been charged with child abuse and false imprisonment after a 9-year-old boy was found inside a dog kennel. That child and four others were placed in protective custody.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

4 steps to protect your passwords

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is a perfect time to make sure your passwords are actually protecting you. According to cybersecurity company Lookout, on average 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web. The first line of defense is your password. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure your password is in fact, protecting you.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy