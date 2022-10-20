Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Get your house ready for Christmas with Squeegee Pros
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Squeegee Pros Christmas Lighting Headquarters can do it ALL when it comes to Holiday Lights. Their trained professionals work with you to design a custom lighting plan, and handle the entire process, from installation to take down. You can't beat that. They will even help you when it comes to storing the lights...that goes for homeowners and businesses. (christmaslightingheadquarters.com)
Keep your power on with Mister Sparky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Mister Sparky. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With cold weather approaching it's time to think about staying warm this winter and keeping your power on. Joining us this morning was Rusty Wise with Mister Sparky.
Chef Andria's dirty rice recipe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — QueenCityKitchen.com. 4 green onions, chopped (green and white parts), plus more for garnish. 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, plus more for garnish. 1 teaspoon file powder. Heat the oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook until the meat...
Vegan Chef Challenge | Vote for your favorite vegan items at these Charlotte area restaurants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several restaurants across the Charlotte area are taking part in the first annual Charlotte Vegan Chef Challenge. According to the food events coordinator for Vegan Outreach, Yuri Mitzkewich, with veganism becoming more and more mainstream, restaurants all across Charlotte are adding options to accommodate their growing number of vegan diners.
NC Shelters allow for 3 days minimum to allow people to claim their pets until they adopt them out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is currently housing 175 dogs and 67 cats. The shelter is trying to get those animals adopted out. But what happens if you lost your dog or cat and now it's in the shelter?. How much time do you...
AR Workshop shows you how to embrace Fall, and spread some pumpkin cheer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is here and that means pumpkin season has arrived! On Monday, AR workshop joined Charlotte Today to show viewers how they can embrace the season in style. They shared some great craft activities for adults, that can be used year round. One of their most popular projects this time of year, is the chunky knit pumpkin.
'Times are tough' | Charlotte food pantry seeks donations to feed those in need
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For years, Hope Street Food Pantry has made it a goal to help others. Without requiring an ID, referral or financial documents to prove need, the north Charlotte food pantry calls itself a “no judgment zone”, saying its more profound mission is to provide humanity.
Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
Charlotte themed Halloween costumes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love fun and unique clothes, you'll love Ponybox clothing store in Plaza Midwood. On Monday, the owner of Ponybox, Hellen Moffitt joined us on Charlotte Today to talk all things Halloween and some great costume ideas. Ponybox is hosting a Halloween costume event this...
Google Fiber moving to Camp North End from Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Google Fiber is moving from its original Uptown location over to Camp North End's historic Gama Goat Building. The high-speed internet provider will be located at 1801 N. Graham St., Suite 300, in the northern section of the 140,000-square-foot building, taking up a nearly 6,000-square-foot space.
This indie film is going to shoot in Charlotte this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new indie film is going to start shooting this week in the Queen City. "Mother Couch!" is about "three estranged children who are brought together as they attempt to figure out why their mother has stationed herself on a green couch inside a local furniture store and refuses to leave." It stars Taylor Russell alongside Ewan McGregor and Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn.
Help kids have toys for Christmas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation and the burden of high costs, thousands of families in the Charlotte area community are turning to The Salvation Army for support. Across the viewing area, The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts to nearly 21,000 children this year. To meet the need, WCNC...
City approves $14.8 million to expand CATS rail yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted Monday to spend $14.8 million to expand the city's light rail maintenance facilities near Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. The land, which consists of 17.88 acres currently part of the larger Norfolk-Southern rail yard north of Uptown Charlotte, will give Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) more room to store and maintain trains. The land is adjacent to the current LYNX Blue Line and its North Brevard Light Rail Facility, which the city originally purchased from Norfolk-Southern in 2014.
Clear and cool Saturday night in the Carolinas
Saturday night will be clear with cool skies across the Carolinas. Overnight lows in Charlotte will dip into the 40s.
'Respiratory illnesses' force two Stanly Co. schools to close for cleaning
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Aquadale Elementary School and South Stanly Middle School in Stanly County will be closed for the rest of the week while the school is cleaned and disinfected due to respiratory illnesses, school officials announced Tuesday. Aquadale Elementary officials said the decision to keep students home...
Charlotte couple sentenced for stealing over $230K from South Mecklenburg HS booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison after investigators said they stole more than $230,000 from the booster club and used fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds to cover their tracks. Anthony Sharper was sentenced to 30...
NC boy locked and living in a dog cage since April, warrants say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators believe a child who was found inside a dog kennel in Davidson County had been living there for months. Last week, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced three adults had been charged with child abuse and false imprisonment after a 9-year-old boy was found inside a dog kennel. That child and four others were placed in protective custody.
4 steps to protect your passwords
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, which is a perfect time to make sure your passwords are actually protecting you. According to cybersecurity company Lookout, on average 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web. The first line of defense is your password. That’s why it’s crucial to make sure your password is in fact, protecting you.
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
