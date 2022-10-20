Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
KTBS
Texas A&M Texarkana hosts Annual Roundup, VIP Alumni Tailgate for homecoming
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana hosts its Annual Roundup and VIP Alumni Tailgate on Saturday featuring bar-b-que, tailgate games and homecoming games. The event was held at the parking lot of the Judy Kelley Morgan Soccer Field and the presenting sponsor is Farmers Bank. Other organizations sponsoring the event include Texarkana Emergency Center, TexAmericas, Express Employment, TSD Logistics and Drs. Tom and Emily Cutrer.
txktoday.com
Bark At The Park
The 6th Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 5th, from 9a.m.-2p.m. at the Pavilion at Spring Lake Park, also known as Kylee Sullivan Dog Park. Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers.
Get Your Wok On at Texarkana’s Newest Eatery Now Open
It's been a long time coming but it's official Texarkana is now the home of Panda Express Chinese Kitchen located on St. Michael Drive and I-30. Panda Express will be serving a full menu of American Chinese Cuisine that includes using only the freshest, real ingredients, prepared every day. Entrees include Orange Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, Black Pepper Angus Steak, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, and more.
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
texarkanafyi.com
The Fall 2022 ‘Crossties Carnival’ Details for Downtown Texarkana
That cooler weather hits and we all wanna get some fair foods and carnival rides. Johnson Brothers Amusements returns to Crossties Event Venue in downtown Texarkana from October 27 to 29 with rides, games, and all those Fair Foods. Here is more information. Johnson Brothers Amusements is such a fantastic...
ktalnews.com
Pleasant Grove High School to get security gates
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates. The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000. Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit...
txktoday.com
Texarkana College to Offer Academic and Welding Training Courses at Telford Unit
At the regular board meeting of Texarkana College (TC) trustees, Brandon Washington, TC’s Vice President of Campus Operations and Dean of Workforce Education, reported that TC has been approved by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to begin offering welding courses in Fall 2023 to inmates at the Barry B. Telford Unit located in New Boston, Texas. The Barry B. Telford Unit is operated by the TDCJ and is a maximum-security prison for male inmates that can house a maximum of 2,872 inmates. Washington said TC received word this month that $150,000 in TDCJ funding had been approved to purchase training equipment and materials for the program start up.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 21, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. John Michael Langely, 64, of Stephens and Latricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Stephens, October 20. Leonel Arturo Quintana Mancilla,...
Texarkana Police Search For Alleged Trigger Man in Local Shooting
Texarkana Texas Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted for aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon in a shooting incident that happened last Thursday, October 20 in Texarkana, Texas. In a report posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Facebook Page, TTPD is investigating a shooting incident that...
txktoday.com
Arkansas High School Student Council to Host Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate
On Thursday, October 27, the Arkansas High School Student Council will host a Texarkana Arkansas Mayoral Debate. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Red Wall – located at 1500 Jefferson Ave. In addition to hosting the debate, the AHS Student Council members...
txktoday.com
Early Voting Begins Monday
Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections begins on Monday, October 24. Early voting continues through Friday, November 4 for Bowie County and Monday, November 7 for Miller County. Tuesday, November 8 is voting day for both counties. Miller County, Arkansas Voting Locations. Visit Ballotpedia and provide your address to...
KTBS
Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather
TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside. Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing...
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
txktoday.com
TISD Bond Will Provide Upgrades
The November 2022 ballot will include two bond proposals for consideration by Texarkana ISD voters. TISD is committed to informing residents about the purpose of bond elections and the specifics of these measures. A school district’s tax rate is composed of two components, the first of which is the maintenance...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia Count final divorce decrees through Friday, October 21, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21. Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored...
KSLA
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged in Texarkana, Ark., for reportedly forcing his way into a woman’s home while she was asleep and assaulting her. The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department says it all happened Sunday, Oct. 23 at a home in the 600 block of East 43rd Street just minutes before 2 a.m. When officers got there, the 68-year-old woman reportedly told them that a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her. She said she fought him and tried to reach for her phone to call 911, but the man took her phone from her.
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
71 Arrests Last Week? – Bowie County Sheriffs Report for Oct 17 – 23
Bowie County, Texas is the place, crime is the subject. Just a tad fewer to report in the third week of October 2022. There were 23 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
magnoliareporter.com
Early voting starts today for the November 8 general election
The 2022 general election officially begins today with the start of early voting. People may cast ballots at the Columbia County Election Commission Office in the County Annex building at 101 Boundary Street – the former West Side Elementary School in Magnolia. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to...
