ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

4 Arizona men’s basketball players make Pac-12 preseason all-conference team

As expected, Arizona men’s basketball is well represented on the Pac-12 preseason All-Conference Teams. Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team, junior guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson were named Second Team, while redshirt junior forward Oumar Ballo was named an Honorable Mention. The...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa makes Bob Cousy Award watch list

Is Kerr Kriisa one of the best point guards in college basketball? The people behind an award honoring that position think so. The UA junior is one of 25 players named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to Division I’s best point guard. He’s one of three Pac-12 players on the list along with Oregon’s Will Richardson and UCLA’s Tyger Campbell.
TUCSON, AZ
sports360az.com

Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona

Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart

The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football opens as 3-score underdog for Homecoming game against USC

The Arizona Wildcats will be heavy underdogs when they host No. 10. USC for Homecoming this Saturday. Arizona has opened as a 15.5-point underdog to the Trojans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 4 p.m. MST. This is...
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Region Champs!

THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles are the 3A South Region Champions with their victory over the Sabino Sabercats, 35-7 on Friday night. The Eagles (4-0 region, 9-0) overall, are ranked No. 1 in the 3A Conference and look to secure that ranking and their unbeaten regular season on Friday on the road at the (Tucson) Palo Verde Magnet Titans (0-4 region, 2-7 overall). The Titans are coming off a 0-69 loss to Pusch Ridge, which lost their lone game so far this season to Thatcher, 14-28, on Sept. 24.
THATCHER, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

In the aftermath of tragedy, dissatisfaction with UA administration grows

In the wake of the Oct. 5 killing of professor Thomas Meixner on campus, questions and complaints have arisen about the University of Arizona and its upper administration regarding how the incident was handled. United Campus Workers of Arizona issued a statement on Oct. 6, following the shooting, criticizing the...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy