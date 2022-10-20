Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
4 Arizona men’s basketball players make Pac-12 preseason all-conference team
As expected, Arizona men’s basketball is well represented on the Pac-12 preseason All-Conference Teams. Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the All-Pac-12 Preseason First Team, junior guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson were named Second Team, while redshirt junior forward Oumar Ballo was named an Honorable Mention. The...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa makes Bob Cousy Award watch list
Is Kerr Kriisa one of the best point guards in college basketball? The people behind an award honoring that position think so. The UA junior is one of 25 players named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to Division I’s best point guard. He’s one of three Pac-12 players on the list along with Oregon’s Will Richardson and UCLA’s Tyger Campbell.
sports360az.com
Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona
Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
azdesertswarm.com
A look at Arizona women’s basketball’s 2022-23 depth chart
The offseason has flown by. Representatives of Arizona women’s basketball will head to Pac-12 Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Two days later, the Wildcats will take the court for their first exhibition game against Division II West Texas A&M. After a disappointing end to last season, the No....
Arizona Wildcats aim to keep momentum in Tommy Lloyd’s 2nd season
TUCSON (AP) — Arizona is a bit of an unknown quantity, with a key returning core surrounded by talented newcomers who hope to make up for the loss of NBA talent. If it sounds familiar, that’s just where the No. 17 Wildcats were heading into last season, Tommy Lloyd’s first as a head coach.
azdesertswarm.com
Newcomers highlight Arizona baseball’s doubleheader sweep of UNLV to wrap up fall season
Arizona could have at least six regulars from last year’s team in the starting lineup when the 2023 season begins in February, with only a few spots in the batting order up for grabs. It’s going to be hard for Arizona not to give one of those slots to...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football opens as 3-score underdog for Homecoming game against USC
The Arizona Wildcats will be heavy underdogs when they host No. 10. USC for Homecoming this Saturday. Arizona has opened as a 15.5-point underdog to the Trojans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 4 p.m. MST. This is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 school has abysmal turnout for game the week after big victory
Stanford is just a week removed from downing Notre Dame in South Bend. The Cardinal are 2-5 on the year, sure, but it still had a to be a bit of a letdown to show up to the stadium and see well under 5,000 in attendance for a home matchup against Arizona State.
News 8 KFMB
How did Jayden de Laura come to leave Washington State for Arizona so quickly? l Locked on Pac-12
About 10 months ago, then-Washington State QB Jayden de Laura, put his name in the transfer portal. He's now an integral part of Arizona Football's rebuild.
gilaherald.com
Region Champs!
THATCHER – The Thatcher Eagles are the 3A South Region Champions with their victory over the Sabino Sabercats, 35-7 on Friday night. The Eagles (4-0 region, 9-0) overall, are ranked No. 1 in the 3A Conference and look to secure that ranking and their unbeaten regular season on Friday on the road at the (Tucson) Palo Verde Magnet Titans (0-4 region, 2-7 overall). The Titans are coming off a 0-69 loss to Pusch Ridge, which lost their lone game so far this season to Thatcher, 14-28, on Sept. 24.
Eastern Progress
International Series at Kino Stadium will pit Aguilas, Yaquis against each other in Mexican Baseball first
Kino Stadium will host a pair of Mexican Pacific League teams for a three-game baseball series starting Nov. 11. The International Series between the Yaquis de Obregon and Aguilas de Mexicali will mark the first time in the history of the Mexican Pacific League that two teams will play a regular-season series stateside.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
In the aftermath of tragedy, dissatisfaction with UA administration grows
In the wake of the Oct. 5 killing of professor Thomas Meixner on campus, questions and complaints have arisen about the University of Arizona and its upper administration regarding how the incident was handled. United Campus Workers of Arizona issued a statement on Oct. 6, following the shooting, criticizing the...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to an Arizona store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KOLD-TV
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
