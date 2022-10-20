Read full article on original website
951thebull.com
Charles City Couple Loses House in Weekend Fire
The home of a couple on Charles City’s east side is a total loss after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the home of Kayla and Allandis Russ on Cottonwood Place in Oak Creek Estates Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze and firefighters had to return to the scene at about 2 a.m. Monday morning when the fire started burning again.
951thebull.com
Becky Schoenfeld – Plum Creek Art Exhibit 10-25-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton artist Becky Schoenfeld as she is preparing to showcase her stain glass art pieces at Plum Creek Art Center in Fredericksburg.
951thebull.com
Chickasaw County EMS Director Could Be Hired, Finally
The third time appears to be the charm in Chickasaw County’s effort to hire a director for the new County-run ambulance service. After the Board of Supervisors first offer to Candidate #3 was declined, Candidate #1 was offered the post, accepted, but later rescinded the acceptance. Last week, the...
951thebull.com
Andy Hugeback – Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home 10-24-22
Rob Getz spoke with Andy Hugeback of Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home about their new columbarium niche to the Chickasaw County area.
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
951thebull.com
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 10-24-22
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on the current topics in the community including an update on the LOST tax and a correction on brush pickup.
Spring Valley Man Hurt in Crash With Semi Truck
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a pick-up and semi truck sent a Spring Valley man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The State Patrol crash report indicates the pick-up, driven by 35-year-old Tyler Volkart, and semi were traveling west on Hwy. 16 at the intersection with Fillmore County Rd. 39 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Volkart suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and checked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.
KIMT
Man who set fire to LD's Filling Station to be sentenced
MASON CITY, iowa – A sentencing hearing is set for the man accused of setting two businesses on fire and robbing a car wash in Mason City. Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 27 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft.
KIMT
Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose
PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
KIMT
Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
KAAL-TV
Pretrial scheduled for nurse accused of forging patient’s checks
(ABC 6 News) – A nurse accused of financially exploiting a senior in her care is scheduled for a pretrial Nov. 28 in Fillmore County Court. Pamela Denise Poppenhagen of Saint Charles is accused of four counts of check forgery and four charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
KIMT
St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
KGLO News
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
KIMT
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
KAAL-TV
One arrested following police chase in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – One person has been arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Albert Lea Monday. 31-year-old Jose Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired. Martinez, who has an active...
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
