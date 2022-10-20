Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a pick-up and semi truck sent a Spring Valley man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The State Patrol crash report indicates the pick-up, driven by 35-year-old Tyler Volkart, and semi were traveling west on Hwy. 16 at the intersection with Fillmore County Rd. 39 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Volkart suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and checked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.

SPRING VALLEY, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO