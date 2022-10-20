Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC6.com
Raynham police continue search for missing teen, expand search area to several states
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Raynham police have expanded their search for a teen that was reported missing last week. Colleen Weaver, 16, was reported missing last Tuesday after she was last seen leaving her home between 1 a.m and 4 a.m. Police said Tuesday that their investigation leads them...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
iheart.com
CT Man Found Guilty Of Murder Of Groton Cousin
A Connecticut man has been convicted of a murder in Westerly. Louis Seignious Jr. of Norwich was accused of fatally shooting Vincent Sebastian in January 2020. Seignious became the subject of a manhunt after the shooting, which ended when he fell through the ceiling of a stranger's apartment in Groton.
ABC6.com
Fire damages Cumberland home
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire damaged a Cumberland home late Monday night. Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to Torrey Road for reports of smoke coming from the home. Mutual aid from North Attleborough and Wrentham was called to the scene to help battle the flames. No one...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Turnto10.com
Drivers reminded to be cautious after string of accidents on Putnam Pike
CHEPACHET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials say there have been a string of bad accidents on Route 44 within the past two weeks, one which was fatal. The latest crash happened Saturday morning just outside of Cady's Tavern in Chepachet. Surveillance video shows the dramatic moments: the motorcyclist and his...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
NBC Connecticut
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island men plead not guilty to defrauding Land Rover dealerships
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three Rhode Island men have pleaded not guilty Friday to defrauding Land Rover dealerships. In April, Dennis Odoom, 24, of Pawtucket is accused of using a stolen identity to finance a Land Rover for more than $120,559. In May, Roy Sweets, 25, of Providence also...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. According to police, following a several-months long investigation detectives executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
ABC6.com
Psychiatric wing at Eleanor Slater to split off into standalone hospital
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The psychiatric wing at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will now be split off into its own standalone hospital on the Cranston campus. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday that the new Rhode Island Psychiatric Hospital will independently operate the Roosevelt Benton Center, as part of his turnaround plan for Eleanor Slater.
NBC Connecticut
Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich
A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
Man found guilty of killing his cousin in Westerly
A Connecticut man will be sentenced to prison next month after he was convicted of murder and other charges.
sheltonherald.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 0