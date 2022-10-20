ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
CT Man Found Guilty Of Murder Of Groton Cousin

A Connecticut man has been convicted of a murder in Westerly. Louis Seignious Jr. of Norwich was accused of fatally shooting Vincent Sebastian in January 2020. Seignious became the subject of a manhunt after the shooting, which ended when he fell through the ceiling of a stranger's apartment in Groton.
GROTON, CT
Fire damages Cumberland home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire damaged a Cumberland home late Monday night. Firefighters responded just after 10 p.m. to Torrey Road for reports of smoke coming from the home. Mutual aid from North Attleborough and Wrentham was called to the scene to help battle the flames. No one...
CUMBERLAND, RI
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. According to police, following a several-months long investigation detectives executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Psychiatric wing at Eleanor Slater to split off into standalone hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The psychiatric wing at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will now be split off into its own standalone hospital on the Cranston campus. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Tuesday that the new Rhode Island Psychiatric Hospital will independently operate the Roosevelt Benton Center, as part of his turnaround plan for Eleanor Slater.
CRANSTON, RI
Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
NORWICH, CT
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT

