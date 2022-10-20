ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

countynewscenter.com

Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Disney Disses Drag Divas

Last week, concerned parents gathered in Encinitas to protest a flier that had been posted on the school district’s information hub Peachjar, advertising an October 29 Boo Bash in Hillcrest — “The Queerest Free Halloween Party for Youth & Families.” The event, hosted by San Diego’s Transfamily Services, is not sponsored by the district, but community members were still upset by the posting. Also upset was The Walt Disney Company, which issued a rare public comment on the matter. “What kind of message are we sending to kids when the drag role models they are offered are all villains?” it began, addressing the Bash’s planned Drag Show. “Maleficent, the Wicked Queen Grimhilde, and Ursula the Sea Witch? Trans and questioning youth already face enough claims that they’re somehow bad or monstrous. We don’t need the drag community getting in on the act.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up

As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

3 California cities ranked among the safest for trick or treating

Halloween is just around the corner, and parents will soon be putting their little ones into costumes and asking neighbors for sweet treats. But where are the safest places to take your kiddos trick or treating? According to a new study from Chamber of Commerce, three California cities made the top-ten list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...

