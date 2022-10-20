Read full article on original website
Wait times reach 6 hours as Rady Children's ER is inundated with sick kids
SAN DIEGO — Over the last few days, Rady Children’s Hospital is seeing a spike in sick kids. The number of visits to the Emergency department has almost doubled in the past two weeks. This has caused the wait time to double as well. The hospital says if you are considering taking your child to the ER, you may have to wait up to six hours.
countynewscenter.com
Child Support Services and the County Library Get Parents “Tech Connected”
At a recent Child Support Super Saturday event at the South Region Live Well Center in National City, San Diego County Library and Child Support Services teamed up to provide Chromebooks and mobile hotspots to families for one year. Nearly 200 parents and more than 300 children preregistered for the...
Parents speak about threat of 'tripledemic'
Health officials are warning about a potential 'tripledemic' among children this winter. ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron dickens speaks to parents.
countynewscenter.com
Tuberculosis Case Reported in Mira Mesa High School
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working in close collaboration with officials at San Diego Unified School District and Mira Mesa High School to notify people who were possibly exposed to tuberculosis (TB). The period of potential exposure at Mira Mesa High School is from...
San Diego County touts homeless prevention proposal, app
San Diego County officials today unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services.
Here are some Halloween events in San Diego County
Spooky season has officially arrived in San Diego.
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
San Diego weekly Reader
Disney Disses Drag Divas
Last week, concerned parents gathered in Encinitas to protest a flier that had been posted on the school district’s information hub Peachjar, advertising an October 29 Boo Bash in Hillcrest — “The Queerest Free Halloween Party for Youth & Families.” The event, hosted by San Diego’s Transfamily Services, is not sponsored by the district, but community members were still upset by the posting. Also upset was The Walt Disney Company, which issued a rare public comment on the matter. “What kind of message are we sending to kids when the drag role models they are offered are all villains?” it began, addressing the Bash’s planned Drag Show. “Maleficent, the Wicked Queen Grimhilde, and Ursula the Sea Witch? Trans and questioning youth already face enough claims that they’re somehow bad or monstrous. We don’t need the drag community getting in on the act.”
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
Vendors remember man killed near Spring Valley Swap Meet
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said 61-year-old Richard Johnson suffered trauma to his head after an alleged altercation with a man Thursday.
2 arrested, 29 cited in San Diego-area sideshow takeovers
Sideshow takeover events last weekend in the San Diego area resulted in the arrest of two people and 29 driving-related citations, authorities said.
countynewscenter.com
Love a Good Scary Book? The Library has Hair-Raising Lists for You!
Are you the kind of person who enjoys a good, scary book ― especially at Halloween?. Well, look no further. The County of San Diego Library has a few sboooook―tacular lists for you, filled with books you can read or listen to!. From Stephen King to Silvia Moreno...
KTLA.com
3 California cities ranked among the safest for trick or treating
Halloween is just around the corner, and parents will soon be putting their little ones into costumes and asking neighbors for sweet treats. But where are the safest places to take your kiddos trick or treating? According to a new study from Chamber of Commerce, three California cities made the top-ten list.
chulavistatoday.com
Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
