Last week, concerned parents gathered in Encinitas to protest a flier that had been posted on the school district’s information hub Peachjar, advertising an October 29 Boo Bash in Hillcrest — “The Queerest Free Halloween Party for Youth & Families.” The event, hosted by San Diego’s Transfamily Services, is not sponsored by the district, but community members were still upset by the posting. Also upset was The Walt Disney Company, which issued a rare public comment on the matter. “What kind of message are we sending to kids when the drag role models they are offered are all villains?” it began, addressing the Bash’s planned Drag Show. “Maleficent, the Wicked Queen Grimhilde, and Ursula the Sea Witch? Trans and questioning youth already face enough claims that they’re somehow bad or monstrous. We don’t need the drag community getting in on the act.”

