ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Government handouts wrong for Kentucky bourbon industry

Like a lot of people, I'm proud of Kentucky's association with the bourbon industry. It's a cultural touchstone that has become a unique identifier in the minds of many. Our distillers invest in the state and create good jobs. Thousands of tourists travel the Bourbon Trail every week. A legislative...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Best rain chance of the week comes Tuesday evening

We've said it time and time again, we could use some rain. Mother Nature looks like she's finally going to throw some our way heading into tomorrow evening and overnight. Low pressure near Texas and Oklahoma this morning is still headed our way and will bring us this next best rain chance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Much needed rainfall possible this week

Temperatures continue to climb back near 80 for many of us today again as we continue to remain very dry across Kentuckiana. We're over 2.5" short this month on rainfall and even more than that over the past 40 days across our area, with less than 1/4" of rain. Our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy