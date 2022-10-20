Read full article on original website
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
'Nation's Report Card' shows devastating setbacks in Louisville and across the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New test results released Monday show major declines for students across the country, including in Louisville. It's called the "Nation's Report Card." What is showed is the largest drop in math scores ever, with reading scores dropping to levels not seen since 1992. Those who study...
Tuesday is deadline for Kentucky voters to request mail-in absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is the last day for Kentucky voters to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot. You can request a ballot at this website. Once you have your mail-in ballot, it must be filled out and received by the county by 6 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 8).
Both sides ramp up pressure to get out to vote on Kentucky amendment deciding future of abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky's general election approaches, both sides are dialing up the pressure to get out the vote on a constitutional amendment deciding the future of abortion in the state. Signs across the commonwealth are reminding residents that just two weeks remain before Election Day. In the...
ISP participating in national Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is giving Hoosiers a way to safely get rid of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs. Prescription Drug Take Back Day will happen statewide on Saturday, Oct. 29. Drugs can be taken to the ISP Sellersburg Post from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Government handouts wrong for Kentucky bourbon industry
Like a lot of people, I'm proud of Kentucky's association with the bourbon industry. It's a cultural touchstone that has become a unique identifier in the minds of many. Our distillers invest in the state and create good jobs. Thousands of tourists travel the Bourbon Trail every week. A legislative...
Red Cross asking for donations in Kentucky ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations ahead of the holiday season. The organization hopes donors of all types will give blood or platelets soon to held keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Those who donate between Nov. 1-22 can...
Best rain chance of the week comes Tuesday evening
We've said it time and time again, we could use some rain. Mother Nature looks like she's finally going to throw some our way heading into tomorrow evening and overnight. Low pressure near Texas and Oklahoma this morning is still headed our way and will bring us this next best rain chance.
Much needed rainfall possible this week
Temperatures continue to climb back near 80 for many of us today again as we continue to remain very dry across Kentuckiana. We're over 2.5" short this month on rainfall and even more than that over the past 40 days across our area, with less than 1/4" of rain. Our...
