‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
'He wanted to throw himself in front of the bus!' X Factor's Sam Bailey reveals her autistic son confessed to feeling suicidal aged 12 and delves into her 2-year battle to get him the right support
Back in 2020, her son Tommy was diagnosed with autism and dyspraxia — a developmental co-ordination disorder. And Sam Bailey, 45, has now revealed that Tommy (now 13) confessed to feeling suicidal aged 12, admitting: 'He wanted to throw himself in front of the bus!'. In a heartbreaking new...
