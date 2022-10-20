Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN), a leading smart-glass technology company, has begun the process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs. According to the announcement, the company is seeking the dual listing in order to access a global, digital-first investor base and facilitate trading in an array of ways, including USDC digital currency, credit, debit, PayPal and USD. Upstream is powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited. Approval for the uplisting is given by MERJ. “We are always looking for ways to provide greater liquidity and value to our shareholders,” said Crown CEO Doug Croxall in the press release. “At the request of some of our larger shareholders, we looked into a dual listing on Upstream and determined it to be an excellent way to reach a worldwide market of potential new investors who can learn about our company.”

3 HOURS AGO