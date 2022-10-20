Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much. The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
KFVS12
Dry conditions lead to burn bans across the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dry conditions and high winds are causing prime conditions for fires. On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department issued a “no burn day.”. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, the Heartland isn’t the only place seeing these conditions. Wildfires have raged in other parts of Missouri.
KFVS12
Record attendance for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More people than ever went to the Du Quoin State Fair this year. State officials report more than 171,000 people passed through the gates. That’s a 13.5 percent increase compared to last year, and the most since the state started tracking attendance numbers. “The...
KFVS12
Parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming parade
Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. 2 arrested in connection with...
KFVS12
SIUC signs agreement with Metropolitan Community College to participate in Saluki Step Ahead
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will partner with Metropolitan Community College in the Saluki Step Ahead program. SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane signed an agreement with MCC on Monday, October 24. MCC was founded in 1915 as the Kansas City Polytechnic Institute, Metropolitan Community College. According to...
KFVS12
Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
KFVS12
Large field fire in Cape County
An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. That rain moving in...
KFVS12
No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval
Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. Fire Chief warns of fire danger with current weather. A Carbondale shooting suspect is back in Jackson County after authorities arrest him in Springfield. Carbondale shooting suspect in custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Carbondale shooting suspect in custody. Du Quoin State Fair...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25
Cape Girardeau police announced parking restrictions for the SEMO Homecoming parade on Saturday. Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges. Updated: 9 hours ago. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau FD issues ‘no burn day’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain may be on the way, but dry conditions combined with Monday’s wind could make for a dangerous fire hazard. In Cape Girardeau, the fire department is declaring it a “no burn day.” That means most burning is banned unless you get the ok from the fire department.
KFVS12
Ark. telecommunication provider announces $5.5M expansion in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A telecommunication provider announced a $5.5 million expansion in Cape Girardeau. Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas and serving the Mid-South, Ritter Communications says the project will bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, health care and school in Cape Girardeau. This is...
KFVS12
Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed...
KFVS12
Food Truck Rally in Scott City
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock. A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau today. Thousands of people packed the riverfront area. Cape Riverfront Fall Festival happening Saturday. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Cape...
KFVS12
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire. The dangers on the...
KFVS12
More than 200 high school students to perform in SIU choral festival Oct. 26
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Approximately 275 high school students from Illinois and Kentucky will perform this week in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium as part of a high school choral festival. According to SIU, the free, public concert is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. “The concert will...
KFVS12
Food truck event brings people to Scott City
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/25
Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. 2 arrested in connection with...
KFVS12
Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 25
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be Friday evening, November 25. Gather at the corner of Broadway and Fountain from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sing Christmas carols, enjoy warm beverages and treats and watch Santa Claus light the tree. The...
Comments / 0