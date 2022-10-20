ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much. The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Dry conditions lead to burn bans across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dry conditions and high winds are causing prime conditions for fires. On Monday, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department issued a “no burn day.”. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, the Heartland isn’t the only place seeing these conditions. Wildfires have raged in other parts of Missouri.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Record attendance for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More people than ever went to the Du Quoin State Fair this year. State officials report more than 171,000 people passed through the gates. That’s a 13.5 percent increase compared to last year, and the most since the state started tracking attendance numbers. “The...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Parking restrictions for SEMO Homecoming parade

Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. 2 arrested in connection with...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade. Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau. Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Large field fire in Cape County

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. That rain moving in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval

Catching up with Illinois 12th Congressional candidates. Fire Chief warns of fire danger with current weather. A Carbondale shooting suspect is back in Jackson County after authorities arrest him in Springfield. Carbondale shooting suspect in custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Carbondale shooting suspect in custody. Du Quoin State Fair...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tasty Tuesday: The German Cook 10/25

Cape Girardeau police announced parking restrictions for the SEMO Homecoming parade on Saturday. Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges. Updated: 9 hours ago. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau FD issues ‘no burn day’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain may be on the way, but dry conditions combined with Monday’s wind could make for a dangerous fire hazard. In Cape Girardeau, the fire department is declaring it a “no burn day.” That means most burning is banned unless you get the ok from the fire department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ark. telecommunication provider announces $5.5M expansion in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A telecommunication provider announced a $5.5 million expansion in Cape Girardeau. Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas and serving the Mid-South, Ritter Communications says the project will bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, health care and school in Cape Girardeau. This is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Food Truck Rally in Scott City

The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock. A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau today. Thousands of people packed the riverfront area. Cape Riverfront Fall Festival happening Saturday. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Cape...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Food truck event brings people to Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/25

Two people were arrested in connection with a Sikeston, Mo. shooting. David Edwards Jr. is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Owners of The German Cook, Christian & Crystal Voyt, share what makes their dishes authentic & yummy!. 2 arrested in connection with...
SIKESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy