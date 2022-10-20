Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
ZCG Consulting Expands Bench of Consultants
ZCG Consulting (“ZCGC”), the business consulting platform of ZCG and a results‐oriented management consulting firm for middle market businesses, today announced the hiring of three Partners:. Stephanie Banyas has joined ZCGC as a Partner, Food & Beverage, bringing more than 30 years of experience in food and...
AM Best TV Presents “Prospecting for the Next Great Risk Opportunity”
AM Best’s three-part series, “Succeeding in the New Age of Specialty Coverage,” examines how an increasingly risky world is demanding new coverages, products and services created by and delivered with subject matter expertise. In the segment, “Prospecting for the Next Great Risk Opportunity,” brokers and managing general...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) in Process of Applying for Upstream Dual Listing
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN), a leading smart-glass technology company, has begun the process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs. According to the announcement, the company is seeking the dual listing in order to access a global, digital-first investor base and facilitate trading in an array of ways, including USDC digital currency, credit, debit, PayPal and USD. Upstream is powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited. Approval for the uplisting is given by MERJ. “We are always looking for ways to provide greater liquidity and value to our shareholders,” said Crown CEO Doug Croxall in the press release. “At the request of some of our larger shareholders, we looked into a dual listing on Upstream and determined it to be an excellent way to reach a worldwide market of potential new investors who can learn about our company.”
To bring Innovation in Streaming, T2K Pronto is set to release in 2023
T2K Pronto is a streaming network company that helps upcoming talents and like-minded people share and develop their ideas. Like-minded people who want to thrive in their respective industries need a network or way to communicate with each other so they can help out in any project and share ideas that can prove successful. T2K Pronto is set to launch a streaming network that will provide young entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and music pioneers with a network to help engage in healthy communication and develop their ideas.
Bubbl announces launch of Bubbl Lite to serve the SME market
The launch of the self-serve product follows a significant funding round at the hyperpersonal mobile marketing platform. London, UK 25th Oct 2022: Disruptive mobile marketing platform, Bubbl, has launched a new self-serve product, Bubbl Lite, designed with the small business community in mind. This news follows a significant funding round at the world’s first hypermobile, ‘out of app’ marketing platform.
Acquia Engage Digital Freedom Tour Kicks Off in Miami
Event Unveils Results of Customer Experience Trends Report, Highlighting Organizations’ Need for Flexibility in the Face of Economic Change. Digital experience company Acquia today launched the Acquia Engage Digital Freedom Tour with a two-day event in Miami, Fla. Throughout the rest of 2022 and into early 2023, Acquia will host five events in the US and UK, showcasing the innovators and technology powering today’s always-on digital economy. The event series kicks off with the release of the annual Acquia Customer Experience (CX) Trends Report, which highlights the need for resilience and flexibility in the face of nearly constant change.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Announces Product Standardization with Tier One Broadband Cable Operator
OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB:BDRL), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, broadband, and fiber optic transmission technologies, announced today that the Drake PEG PLUS Advanced Video Encoder (the "Drake PEG PLUS") has been standardized by a North American-based tier one broadband cable operator for providing local content contribution and backhaul to their national IP video operations center. The high reliability of the Drake PEG PLUS, its superb video quality, effective remote management, dual encode, native ZIXI support, and additional unique features were the major factors in the tier one operator's recent decision.
