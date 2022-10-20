ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer creates group to seek solutions to shortage of juvenile treatment beds

By Jennifer Brookland and Christine MacDonald, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is moving to address the crisis-level shortage of beds in residential facilities for kids in Michigan's juvenile justice and child welfare systems.

The state said Thursday it is creating the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee to work on increasing the quality of treatment and may consider creating more space for minors at residential facilities when they need care beyond what they can get at home from community-based services.

“The Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will build on the recommendations of the Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force and take a comprehensive look at residence standards, staff training, case management and data collection to address the challenges kids in our residential system face,” Whitmer wrote in a statement.

More: Juvenile jail in 'disaster' mode: Complaints of youths locked in rooms for days

More: Michigan has nowhere to send vulnerable kids as placement crisis builds

Children in crisis

The announcement comes amidst a growing wave of voices calling for swifter action in dealing with Michigan’s placement crisis and an ongoing Free Press investigation into shocking problems at residential facilities that house youth in the state.

Allegations have drawn outrage that youths at the overcrowded Wayne County’s juvenile jail are being confined to their rooms for days and getting only sporadic recreation time and showers, a Free Press investigation found. In a rare move, the state health department relaxed staffing and lockdown rules this spring at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility because of hiring problems, as it operates under a "temporary disaster" plan.

In late September, Michigan’s probate judges sent a resolution to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Whitmer, citing the "critical shortage of available placements" for children who have been abused and neglected or who are a danger to themselves or others.

A letter sent to the state the following week by groups including the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Mental Health Association in Michigan and the Michigan Sheriff’s Association referenced the "critical lack of both short-term local detention resources and out-of-home placement opportunities for our highest-risk youth."

In the past few years, probate judges on juvenile justice and child welfare dockets tasked with finding spots in residential treatment centers for these children have been hamstrung by the lack of open beds.

Centers have continued to close for several reasons, one being the preference for community-based treatment whenever possible.

Multiple challenges to creating treatment capacity

But other centers have closed due to unsafe conditions and reports of abuse and mistreatment by staff. The Free Press reported this summer that the state closed two residential treatment centers in Detroit because of abuse allegations against employees, including that a young patient was bitten, choked and taunted to kill herself.

Other residential treatment centers are operating below capacity due to staffing shortages caused by COVID and fueled by the challenging work environment and remarkably low pay.

Minors for whom beds cannot be found have waited days, weeks and even months for an appropriate and safe placement. While they wait, they have been kept in hospitals, hotels, at home requiring constant supervision, and even an air mattress in a courthouse.

As of a month ago, nearly half of the 140 juveniles held at the Wayne County Juvenile detention facility were ordered by judges into residential treatment but were awaiting placement, with some on standby for several months, officials said.

More: Officials: 'Drastic' action needed at Wayne County juvenile jail

More: Growing number of grandparents face crushing costs as they raise kids

'Disjointed nature of the residential system'

Others for whom no placement can be found have been sent out of state at taxpayer expense. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has not confirmed the number of Michigan children living beyond state borders in treatment centers. Children from other states are also being housed in Michigan’s treatment centers.

“This committee is a vital step forward,” said Michigan Supreme Court Associate Justice Elizabeth Clement. “This crisis is profound, and Michigan must take every possible step to make sure safe and effective placements are available for the long term. Anything less is unacceptable.”

Whitmer created the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform in the summer of 2021 to spark data-driven changes that would reduce placement in detention and residential placement. That task force found that youth remained in detention facilities for months awaiting placement.  It also reported that 75% of the youth placed in state-operated facilities between 2016 and 2020 were assessed as being at a low or moderate risk to reoffend.

“There has been historic and ongoing inattention to the needs of the juvenile justice system, including ensuring that the state has the capacity, staff expertise, systems and resources needed to support sufficient and effective residential service delivery,” the task force report stated. “The disjointed nature of the residential system hampers bed planning, matching youth to the most appropriate level of care and crisis management.”

One of the task force’s recommendations was the creation of a statewide residential advisory committee. It was unanimously approved.

Whitmer’s statement says the committee will: “review licensing, staff training, length-of-stay and case management standards and make recommendations to standardize guidelines and improve procedures throughout the state.”

It will also “promote evidence-based practices to treat and measure progress towards outcomes for youth in residential facilities and may develop recommendations to support a statewide strategic plan to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds.”

Said Clement, “Funding for such placements is only part of the solution. We must have high, evidence-based standards, a commitment to continuous improvement in quality, ways to measure progress, alternatives to out-of-home placements, and a plan to make sure we are effectively allocating resources to build the nation’s safest, most effective, juvenile residential placement system.”

The Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will be housed in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and will include Director Elizabeth Hertel, though she may designate someone to serve on the committee on her behalf. The group will also include Demetrius Starling, the executive director of the state’s Children’s Services Agency or his designee, and a representative from the State Court Administrative Office.

Also invited to serve on the committee are representatives from the juvenile justice community, residential facilities, attorneys, family court administrators, probate or circuit court judges, local or tribal government leaders, mental health advocates, behavioral specialists and individuals with lived experience in the juvenile justice residential system. Interested individuals can go to michigan.gov/Whitmer/Appointments , then click “Apply Now” and select “Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee” when prompted in the application.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Whitmer creates group to seek solutions to shortage of juvenile treatment beds

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

