ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian & Son Saint West Sport Matching Outfits With Vans & Air Jordan 12 Sneakers for Halloween Activities

Kim Kardashian and her eldest son, Saint West, wore matching cozy pieces while out in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Skims founder uploaded a series of photos with her 6-year-old son whom she shares with Kanye West on her Instagram stories. The duo appeared to be enjoying some Halloween activities, as the image sees the pair posing in front of a house with colorful lights. For the evening out, Kardashian opted for a Balenciaga ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a hoodie with matching loose-fitting sweatpants. To stay warm during the cool fall temperatures, she complemented the ensemble with a cropped...
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly Pops in Pastel Chain Loafers and Cerulean Suit at San Diego Film Festival

Machine Gun Kelly proved contrasting colors can coexist during the San Diego Film Festival. The musician was in attendance to promote his latest film, the musical drama “Taurus,” which he stars in alongside fiancée Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Demetrius Flenory Jr. While hitting the red carpet with producer Tanya Mantooth, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a slim-fitting Atelier Cilian suit in a deep cerulean hue. Designed by Stephen Mikhail, his spring 2023 ensemble featured a diagonally-embossed fabric with pleated skinny trousers and a blazer with pointed lapels, layered atop a sheer black top for a punk rock touch. Completing Kelly’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy