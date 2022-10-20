Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Kim Kardashian & Son Saint West Sport Matching Outfits With Vans & Air Jordan 12 Sneakers for Halloween Activities
Kim Kardashian and her eldest son, Saint West, wore matching cozy pieces while out in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Skims founder uploaded a series of photos with her 6-year-old son whom she shares with Kanye West on her Instagram stories. The duo appeared to be enjoying some Halloween activities, as the image sees the pair posing in front of a house with colorful lights. For the evening out, Kardashian opted for a Balenciaga ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a hoodie with matching loose-fitting sweatpants. To stay warm during the cool fall temperatures, she complemented the ensemble with a cropped...
Machine Gun Kelly Pops in Pastel Chain Loafers and Cerulean Suit at San Diego Film Festival
Machine Gun Kelly proved contrasting colors can coexist during the San Diego Film Festival. The musician was in attendance to promote his latest film, the musical drama “Taurus,” which he stars in alongside fiancée Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Demetrius Flenory Jr. While hitting the red carpet with producer Tanya Mantooth, the Un/Dn Laqr founder wore a slim-fitting Atelier Cilian suit in a deep cerulean hue. Designed by Stephen Mikhail, his spring 2023 ensemble featured a diagonally-embossed fabric with pleated skinny trousers and a blazer with pointed lapels, layered atop a sheer black top for a punk rock touch. Completing Kelly’s...
