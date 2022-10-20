East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State exploded for eight goals from five different players on Saturday night to earn a weekend sweep of visiting Long Island University, 8-4. Senior Jagger Joshua had his first career hat trick and Nash Nienhuis scored twice to propel MSU to the weekend sweep and a 4-2 overall record as they turn attention to Big Ten play next week, which starts at Notre Dame.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO