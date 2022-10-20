ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Spartans Travel to No. 13 OSU for Regular-Season Road Finale

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer completes its two-game road trip, traveling to No. 13 Ohio State on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Tyler Terens and Tim Lenahan will be on the...
Saye Advances to Singles Quarterfinals at ITA Midwest Regionals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Highlighted by freshman David Saye's appearance in the singles quarterfinals, Michigan State men's tennis wrapped up competition at the ITA Midwest Regional Monday at the Illinois Atkins Tennis Center. Four Spartans competed throughout the four-day tournament. Saye knocked off a ranked opponent en route to the quarterfinals,...
Mel Tucker Weekly Press Conference Coverage

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker held his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon inside the north end zone media center at Spartan Stadium. Tucker previewed the upcoming game at No. 4/4 Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3...
Spartans Sweep Sharks With 8-4 Saturday Victory

East Lansing, Mich. -- Michigan State exploded for eight goals from five different players on Saturday night to earn a weekend sweep of visiting Long Island University, 8-4. Senior Jagger Joshua had his first career hat trick and Nash Nienhuis scored twice to propel MSU to the weekend sweep and a 4-2 overall record as they turn attention to Big Ten play next week, which starts at Notre Dame.
