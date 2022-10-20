APSU's popular percussion ensemble Halloween concert returns Oct. 28

October is here, which means it’s time for the 38th Annual Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert. The performances are at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, in the Mabry Concert Hall. Admission is two cans of food, donated to Loaves & Fishes, or $5.

The music on this year’s program includes the usual list of Halloween suspects, including works from Casper the Ghost, the Addams Family, the Munsters, Dracula, the Wolfman, Frankenstein, and even a little music from the Netflix show Stranger Things.

There also will be percussion music from Alexander Lepak (Crescendo), Cy Miessler (Imminent Slaughter), and Chris Crockarell (Noises On). For those with more refined taste, the evening will feature music by Gustav Mahler (Urlicht) and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (The Queen of the Night Ah-ria).

“Hey, there’s even a Halloween Rap thrown in,” David Steinquest, Austin Peay State University professor of music, said. “No extra charge!”

Guests include singers Dr. Penelope Shumate, Megan Jacobs and Allison Steinquest; guitarist Dr. Stanley Yates; and the Friendly Ghost Singers. Of course, the program would not be complete without a visit from Chris Brooks and Chris Crockarell, the Row-Loff Boys!

As usual, the ensemble will dress in costume, and Steinquest’s costume is always a closely held state secret. The hall will be festively decorated, with special lighting effects, and the Department of Communication will provide live video on the back screen during the event.

For tickets, visit the APSU Music Department Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/APSUMusic.