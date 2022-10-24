ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Covid Still Heckling Broadway: ‘Ain‘t No Mo’’ Postpones Previews – Update

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42iKuc_0igYNw4i00

UPDATE: Broadway ’s upcoming production of Jordan E. Cooper’s Ain’t No Mo’ is the latest New York staging hit by Covid : The comedy has delayed its first week of previews due to Covid within the company, moving the first performance at the Belasco Theatre November 3 to November 9.

The official opening is Thursday, December 1.

The play, which blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater as it asks the incendiary question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism … by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” stars Cooper, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Fedna Jacquet, Marchánt Davis, Shannon Matesky and Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and is produced by Lee Daniels.

PREVIOUS, Oct. 20: Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus.

Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell ( Dana H .) in the title role, was to have started previews this week ahead of a Nov. 21 opening; the production at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater will now begin previews Tuesday, November 8, and open on Sunday, December 4.

Also postponing its opening night was the Public Theater’s production of A Raisin in the Sun , director Robert O’Hara’s new staging of the Lorraine Hansberry classic with a cast that includes Francois Battiste and Tonya Pinkins. After canceling performances last weekend due to Covid, the Public moved opening night from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 and extended the run by a week to Nov. 13.

Earlier this week, the new Broadway musical Almost Famous canceled its Tuesday evening performance due to Covid (the production resumed on Wednesday), and last weekend Danielle Brooks, who stars in Broadway’s The Piano Lesson with Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, announced that she’d be out of the show until Oct. 23. “Yes,” she wrote on Instagram, “the Covid Monster got me.” (The role of Berniece is being played by understudy Shirine Babb).

Citywide Covid rates were falling steadily throughout the summer but the decline has more recently leveled off (at roughly 2000 new cases a day) or, in some neighborhoods, even increased. NBC’s New York affiliate WNBC reported this week that Covid positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, most significantly in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood near the Times Square theater district. The CDC estimates that the newly identified Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 could account for as many as 37% of new cases in New York City.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

New Kander & Ebb Musical ‘New York, New York’ Sets Spring Broadway Opening, Venue

The new Kander & Ebb stage musical New York, New York, inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese film starring Liza Minnelli and ‎Robert De Niro, will begin performances Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The opening was announced Wednesday by producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy. Featuring music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible’s Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), New York, New York will be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Superman Returns: Henry Cavill Talks About Reprising Role In Post-Announcement Interview

Henry Cavill, aka The Man of Steel, will once again battle for truth, justice and a better tomorrow. Actor Cavill told of his return Wednesday evening during a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. The conversation was captured in numerous reports and was tipped in a brief cameo at the end of the Black Adam film. Earlier, Cavill had posted on social media about reprising the Superman role. “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman…Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.” During...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Jules Bass Dies: Producer Of Stop-Motion Holiday Classics ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ & ‘The Year Without A Santa Claus’ Was 87

Jules Bass, whose work as a producer and director of stop-motion and animated television specials such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town and The Year Without A Santa Claus has become an integral part of the holiday season for generations, died today in Rye, New York, of age-related illnesses. He was 87. His death was confirmed by publicist Jennifer Fisherman Ruff. Bass was working in advertising in New York City when, in 1960, he teamed up with an art director at ABC named Arthur Rankin Jr. to form a film production company called Videocraft International. The company...
RYE, NY
getnews.info

Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Past is the new present: New York City’s vast vintage world

While combing through the resplendent clothing assemblage at the Manhattan Vintage Show on Oct. 15, I came across a Russian bekesha coat from the 1930s. As I traced the beautifully stitched embroidery, I found an old note tucked in the sleeve — a letter from the previous owner explaining that their great-grandmother wore this coat when she immigrated to New York from Russia. Amy Abrams and Ronen Gilmer, co-founders of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, aim to cultivate an unmatched experience in these shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Ikea Closing 115K-SF Queens Outpost in December

Ikea plans to close its 115,000-square-foot Queens outpost inside the Rego Center mall in December, less than two years after opening its doors. The Swedish retailer sent an email to customers Wednesday morning notifying them that the store inside Vornado Realty Trust’s three-story shopping center at 96-05 Queens Boulevard would sell its last piece of flat-packed furniture Dec. 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Property Tycoon Locked in Feud With Smack-Talking Nephew

A New York City real estate tycoon is suing his own nephew, accusing the younger man of scheming to dethrone him as head of the lucrative family business, according to a civil court filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The nephew sent an email on Sept. 9 attacking his uncle for alleged “fraud and concealment in his management of the business,” states the lawsuit, which blasted the “malicious and unlawful [effort] to besmirch” Albert Kalimian’s “good name.” Kalimian, 64, argues in the complaint that his sister’s son has launched “unjustified and bad faith efforts to disrupt and usurp Mr. Kalimian’s management...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

When Does World Famous Christmas Tree Light Up the Holidays in NYC

Get ready to rock around the Rockefeller Christmas tree. The official tree lighting ceremony has been announced in New York City to kick off the holiday season. The holiday season will begin at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, November 30. Crews will wrap this year's tree in 50,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights. It'll be topped with a Swarovski crystal star.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Here's Why New York Rents Are So Damn High

If bragging about how much you're saving since leaving New York is your thing, there is certainly the data. A new report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander found that, while rent prices rose 12.3% across the country between 2021 and 2022, prices skyrocketed by 19% in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Legendary East End Long Island Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opens Second Location in New York City

The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Kanye West's antisemitic comments spark NYC event on hatred, prejudice

NEW YORK -- The disparaging, antisemitic remarks from the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are sparking conversations here in the Big Apple about hatred and prejudice.Multiple Jewish people condemned his comments at an event Monday night aimed at ending antisemitism.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has the story from the Center for Jewish History in Union Square.READ MORE: Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted following antisemitic postsThe goal of the event was to "End Jew Hatred." Organizers even handed out pins with those words.And while they planned the event months ago, it didn't take long for Ye's recent comments to come up."Kanye West's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

AIDS Care Centers Take 27K SF in Jamaica, Queens

An AIDS nonprofit organization is moving into a Jamaica, Queens, space formerly occupied by Staples, Commercial Observer has learned. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and an affiliated organization, AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC), signed a 15-year lease for 27,275 square foot at 91-30 Van Wyck Expressway to open one of its centers, according to the landlord brokers.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy