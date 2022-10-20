ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Man Wins $235K Lottery Jackpot After Buying Three Tickets "For Dale Earnhardt"

He did it for Dale, and it, quite literally, paid off.

Big time.

A man named Luther Dowdy from Lincolnton, North Carolina, just a few towns over from where I grew up, recently won the $235,001 jackpot after buying three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to the late, great Dale Earnhardt Sr.

I mean, you cannot make this kinda stuff up…

I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder to be from North Carolina, and Luther told WCNC that it was the first time he’d ever played Cash 5 before:

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5.

I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt.”

Raise it and praise it, amirite?

He added that he was understandably in complete and total shock upon finding out he actually won:

“I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won.”

He matched all five white balls in Monday’s drawing, and he went to lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $166,875.

Luther said that he plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and help a neighbor who lives across the street, and he thinks he might even be able to retire at the end of this year now, too:

“Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year.”

Dale. Yeah.

How could you draw it up any better than that?

And Dale Jr. even saw the news, saying that Luther “really did do it for Dale”:

“He really did do it for Dale.”

Sounds like Luther might need to buy him dinner soon…

