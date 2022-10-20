Apple has increased the prices of some of its subscription services including the popular Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK. However, users in India will not have to spend more than they are currently used to. According to Apple, the changes were necessary because of licensing price increases and the overall size of its content catalogues. An Apple statement has been reported by 9to5mac.com, and indicates that artistes and content creators can expect to earn more per stream as a result of this change. The company recently announced that Apple Music has amassed over 100 million tracks available to stream.

1 DAY AGO