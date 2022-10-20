Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
techaiapp.com
Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News
The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
techaiapp.com
Polygon-Based Decentralized Exchange Quickswap Loses $220K in Flash Loan Exploit – Defi Bitcoin News
On Monday, the Polygon-based decentralized exchange (dex) Quickswap lost $220K in a flash loan exploit and following the attack, the team detailed the Quickswap Lend platform will be terminated. Quickswap Hacked for $220K, Dex Project Sunsets Lending Platform. 2022 has been quite the year for decentralized finance (defi) hacks as...
techaiapp.com
Another Global Forex Giant Launches Crypto Trading Services
On Oct. 20, Oanda announced cryptocurrency trading services for its American market designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios. It is the latest traditional finance company to enter the crypto space. However, the move comes in the depths of a bear market when demand is low.
techaiapp.com
Report: BTC Mining Investment Platform Declared Pyramid Scheme by South African Consumer Watchdog
According to the National Consumer Commission, about 4,000 South Africans who invested in a bitcoin mining equipment supplier, Obelisk, may have participated in a pyramid scheme. The commission said participants in the pyramid scheme may have lost as much as over $6 million. Obelisk Used Social Media Platforms to Lure...
techaiapp.com
Why Q3’s median valuations actually make perfect sense • TechCrunch
So one might have predicted that valuations would fall off a cliff this year. But that hasn’t happened because venture investing just isn’t that simple. First, let’s look at the numbers: According to PitchBook data, the median seed deal pre-money valuation in the United States was $10.5 million, up from $9 million last year. The median early-stage valuation through the third quarter of this year was $55 million, up from $44 million last year. The median late-stage valuation was $91 million, down from $100 million in 2021.
techaiapp.com
Freeway Crypto Staking Platform Halts Some Services Citing Market Volatility
Freeway, a crypto staking platform has brought some of its services to a temporary halt citing market fluctuations. In a bid to keep its business afloat, Freeway has stopped buy and withdrawal services on its platform. The company is working on drafting newer strategies that could make its operations more resistant to the volatile nature of crypto assets. In recent months, the crypto market did see more losses than gains. Around September, the total valuation of the global crypto market slid below the trillion-dollar mark. As of Monday, October 24, the crypto market cap stands at $931 billion (roughly Rs. 76,97,634 crore).
Spotify Will Consider Price Hike After Apple, YouTube Moves, Says CEO Daniel Ek
Spotify blew past subscriber, user and revenue forecasts for the September quarter and said it will explore a U.S. price increase after recent moves by Apple and YouTube. “When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us,” said founder-CEO Daniel Ek on a conference call following its latest financial report. Spotify has the lowest churn among its peers, he said, and offers “a great customer value proposition.” He said the music streamer has launched dozens of price increase in markets around the world with great results. Price hikes just announced by Apple include a dollar increase for Apple...
techaiapp.com
Registered on March 15, 1985, which was the first domain name on the Internet?
The first registered domain name ever was Symbolics.com, by Cambridge, Massachusetts computer company Symbolics Inc. In addition to being the oldest domain name, it’s also the longest running and you can still visit it today, though it’s no longer under operation by its original owners, who sold the domain in 2009 after 25 years of ownership.
techaiapp.com
Ghanaian Cedi Slides Further Versus the US Dollar to Become World’s Worst-Performing Currency – Economics Bitcoin News
As Ghana waits for a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s currency continued its slide versus the dollar after the respective currencies’ exchange rate slipped to just under C15:$1. Following this latest plunge, the cedi has now depreciated by more than 55% in 2022 and this makes it the world’s worst-performing currency.
techaiapp.com
Global VC Flourish launches Madica, an Africa-focused program to back pre-seed stage startups • TechCrunch
It is these gaps that continue to inspire the development of new programs like Madica by US-based venture capital firm Flourish Ventures, which hopes to lessen the burdens of building startups. Launched today, Madica is a pan-African investment program that aims to offer funding, technology support, and mentorship to underrepresented...
techaiapp.com
Trading for Aptos (APT) starts now!
We’re thrilled to announce that Kraken now supports Aptos (APT)! Funding and Trading Funding and trading are now live. You can add these tokens to your Kraken account by navigating to Funding, selecting the asset, and hitting Deposit. Ticker APT Tradable against EUR, USD Price…. The post Trading for...
techaiapp.com
Apple Music, TV+ Prices Increased in the US, UK, Other Countries, but Not in India
Apple has increased the prices of some of its subscription services including the popular Apple Music and Apple TV+ around the world, including in the US and UK. However, users in India will not have to spend more than they are currently used to. According to Apple, the changes were necessary because of licensing price increases and the overall size of its content catalogues. An Apple statement has been reported by 9to5mac.com, and indicates that artistes and content creators can expect to earn more per stream as a result of this change. The company recently announced that Apple Music has amassed over 100 million tracks available to stream.
techaiapp.com
Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: 5G, V1+ Chip, Gimbal Stabilisation, Zeiss Partnership, Design, More Showcased
Vivo held its first ever Tech Day in New Delhi this week where it showcased some of its achievements in 5G, design, and hardware. The Chinese smartphone maker detailed its contributions to 5G standards in 3GPP and demonstrated technologies that help improve battery life and bring multi-SIM 5G to smartphones. It also showcased the V1+ chip that it developed to improve night photos and videos, its colour changing rear panel, partnership with Zeiss optics, and more. Vivo also demonstrated 5G cloud gaming in partnership with Reliance Jio.
techaiapp.com
Simplifying the production of lithium-ion batteries | MIT News
When it comes to battery innovations, much attention gets paid to potential new chemistries and materials. Often overlooked is the importance of production processes for bringing down costs. Now the MIT spinout 24M Technologies has simplified lithium-ion battery production with a new design that requires fewer materials and fewer steps...
Comments / 0