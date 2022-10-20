ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marathon Digital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.8 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average price target of $88.57 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $66.00.
Earnings Preview: West Fraser Timber Co

West Fraser Timber Co WFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that West Fraser Timber Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89. West Fraser Timber Co bulls will hope to...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless

Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Ensign Group's Earnings: A Preview

Ensign Group ENSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ensign Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04. Ensign Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics VKTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viking Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viking Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From October 25, 2022

Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 6.24% at $10.39. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 5.24% at $2.81. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 4.50% at $3.02. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.36% at $0.19. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 2.03% at $0.83. LOSERS:. GH Research GHRS...
Analyzing Barfresh Food Group's Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group's BRFH short percent of float has fallen 25.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Rent the Runway

Within the last quarter, Rent the Runway RENT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $7.44 versus the current price of Rent the Runway at $1.905, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Earnings Preview For Coursera

Coursera COUR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Coursera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Coursera bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What Are Whales Doing With Etsy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy. Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines

Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding

Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Analyst Ratings for Planet Fitness

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Planet Fitness PLNT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Planet Fitness has an average price target of $76.83 with a high of $93.00 and a low of $66.00.
Roblox Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 51 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
