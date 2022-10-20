Changes needed to save lives, say cyclist and pedestrian advocates 

Read full article on original website
“Nation’s Report Card” shows Virginia fourth graders recorded the largest declines in reading and math in the nation
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin described the learning losses of Virginia fourth- and eighth-grade students on this year's national reading and mathematics tests as catastrophic. Since 2017, fourth graders in Virginia suffered the largest declines in reading and math in the nation on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). For the first time in 30 years, Virginia’s 4th grade students have fallen below the national average in reading and are barely above the national average in math. The average scores of the Commonwealth's eighth graders also dropped, with statistically significant declines in both reading and math. Virginia began participating in NAEP in 1990, and State NAEP assessments are administered every two years. The 2021 administration of NAEP was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.
Governor Youngkin Announces 2022-2023 Physical Activity Award Program For School Personnel
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, today announced the 2022-2023 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel. The program emphasizes the connection between regular physical activity and its benefits to the overall health and wellness of school personnel. “By...
As October Cruises Toward the Finish Line, Gas Prices Look Less Scary
VIRGINIA BEACH — The national average pump price fell nine cents over the past week to hit $3.79. It has dropped daily since October 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up. "Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration's plan to continue...
McEachin Announces Winners of the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition
Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the winners of the annual VA-04 Photo Competition. Rachel Clack from Charles City took first place in this year’s competition. Rachel Clack, Charles City. “Congratulations to Rachel Clack from Charles City for winning the 2022 VA-04 Photo Competition,” said...
