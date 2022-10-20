Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: KraussMaffei Enters 3D Printing Market, Mosquito Repellent 3D Printed
A team at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg has published a paper in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics where they showcase a 3D printed mosquito repellent ring. This could be a future path to all manner of custom devices that release mosquito repellent in a controlled way throughout the day. Polymer...
3DPrint.com
3DPOD Episode 125: 3D Printing Hypersonics with Neal Orringer, ASTRO America
Neal Orringer worked in a number of roles in the U.S. government and with 3D Systems before leading ASTRO America as its president. There, he’s trying to wrangle large companies like Boeing and Honeywell into spreading 3D printing across their industrial base. Orringer also trying to lead the charge in hypersonics and make 3D printing useful for land vehicles. We hope you find our conversation with Orringer as entertaining as we did. If you want to hear more from Neal, please register for our (Free!) AM Investment Strategies online leadership roundtable, November 10, 2022.
3DPrint.com
6K and SmarTech Explore How Metal Powders Can Thrive in Scaling 3D Printing Markets
Trailblazing materials developer 6K rolled out its latest white paper to demonstrate the vast potential of metal powders for additive manufacturing (AM). The new document, titled “Metal Additive Goes Full Scale: The Future of the Metal Additive Powder Materials Market,” put together in collaboration with SmarTech Analysis, contributes a raft of valuable data, insights, and expectations on AM metal powders.
3DPrint.com
U.K.’s Royal Air Force Buys Wayland Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer
Now that the U.K. has gotten its own electron beam powder bed fusion (E-PBF) system manufacturer, it was time that the Royal Air Force (RAF) get its hands on it. Wayland Additive’s Calibur3 metal 3D printer has been purchased by the No 71 Inspection and Repair (IR) Squadron, part of the A4 Force, and installed at the Hilda B. Hewlett Centre for Innovation at RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire, U.K.
3DPrint.com
Morf3D Quadruples Client Count in One Year, CEO Ivan Madera Tells 3DPrint.com
It’s been seven years since entrepreneur and executive Ivan Madera launched Morf3D. Since then, the company has proven its focus on supplying metal-based additive engineering services exclusively to the aviation, space, and defense industries. Luckily for Madera, Morf3D rose during a decade of commercial space successes, which saw unexpected underdogs help create the New Space wave that opened up the launch market for hundreds of rocket startups and innovative space tech businesses worldwide. Seeing how indisputably powerful the space market was becoming, Morf3D had to respond with new investments, machines, and a team of engineers that could help spacecraft manufacturers launch faster and cheaper than ever before.
3DPrint.com
ISS Looks for Experiments for Tissue Engineering and Bioprinting in Orbit
Responsible for the U.S. portion of the International Space Station (ISS), the ISS National Laboratory sends payloads to space, both from commercial firms and academic institutions. Now, the ISS National Laboratory wants to undertake a series of experiments that will be of benefit to both future space explorers and everyone who stays behind. The lab is looking to bioprint tissues in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for the purpose of pursuing new discoveries as well as making viable in-space fabrication.
3DPrint.com
Formify’s Formfitting 3D Printed Mouse Could Help ESport’s Biggest Athletes
Canadian startup Formify is attempting to bring 3D printing to Esport’s biggest stage. The company is now 3D printing custom mice and has already sent its product to well-known YouTubers and Twitch streamers for reviews. This advancement could make custom rigs more accessible for gamers all over the world and continues to widen the use of 3D printing into the gaming world.
3DPrint.com
US Navy Fulfills First NATO Stock Number Orders for 3D Printed Parts
As active as has been the US military’s support for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, in general, the US Navy might be the branch whose progress has accelerated most quickly in 2022. The latest evidence of that was the announcement by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Innovation Lab that it had printed 313 deck drain coamings to fulfill an order.
