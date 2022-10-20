ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How to fix Baltimore City Schools? Candidates in first ever school board election weigh in

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City residents will make history in November when voters choose school board members for the first time. Four candidates are running to be the first-ever elected members of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, and two will win. Currently, the mayor appoints all members, making it the only school district in Maryland with no elected seats.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student arrested after loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New initiative set to protect first responders by marking unsafe vacant homes, buildings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott along with the Baltimore City Fire Department, elected officials launched its Unsafe Vacant Marking Initiative Monday. The initiative will help first responders identify unsafe vacant homes, buildings, or structures when determining the structural integrity before entering by noting the secured 12x12 inch red square reflective signs on properties considered unsafe for anyone to enter.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Debate on Squeegee kids

Youth crime has been a growing concern among Baltimore leaders, particularly with squeegee kids at city street corners. A hearing to determine whether the 15 year old suspect in the killing of Timothy Reynolds will be tried as an adult will be November 17th. Reynolds was shot after a confrontation with squeegee kids this summer.. Now, the city's police union stepping into the fiery debate.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman on city issues

Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be a change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And his thoughts on enacting term limits in Baltimore, and how that could change the fabric of politics in the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

4-year-old shot in triple shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he was one of three people shot along the same street in Northwest D.C. Monday evening. According to D.C. police, the child was struck by bullets on 1st Street and Kennedy Street. At the moment, authorities believe this incident is connected to a double shooting that occurred earlier on 1st Street and Missouri Avenue, which left two men injured.
WASHINGTON, DC

