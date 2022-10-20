Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Expert Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marathon Digital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.8 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Stifel Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Stifel Financial SF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stifel Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45. Stifel Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: West Fraser Timber Co
West Fraser Timber Co WFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that West Fraser Timber Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89. West Fraser Timber Co bulls will hope to...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average price target of $88.57 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $66.00.
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Ensign Group's Earnings: A Preview
Ensign Group ENSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ensign Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04. Ensign Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From October 25, 2022
Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 6.24% at $10.39. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 5.24% at $2.81. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 4.50% at $3.02. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.36% at $0.19. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 2.03% at $0.83. LOSERS:. GH Research GHRS...
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Poshmark
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Poshmark POSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Olin's Earnings Outlook
Olin OLN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Olin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. Olin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, Aurora Cannabis Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 19.23% at $1.24. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.29% at $3.58. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.96% at $3.34. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.43% at $2.32. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed...
Expert Ratings for Rent the Runway
Within the last quarter, Rent the Runway RENT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $7.44 versus the current price of Rent the Runway at $1.905, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines
Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
How To Trade Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL will print its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The stock was rising over 1% heading into the event, for a total increase of 6% over the last three trading days. The stock started to trade on a 20-1 split adjusted basis in the middle...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Earnings Preview For Coursera
Coursera COUR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Coursera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Coursera bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings. Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Etsy
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy. Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
