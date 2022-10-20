ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor, WI

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD

Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD, 88 years of Kangaroo Lake, Door County, WI and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 27 from heart failure. She and her husband, Howard, had returned earlier that day following, as she shared, “the best trip ever”, visiting family and friends throughout the Midwest and attending her 70th year high school reunion.
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
Green Bay: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of things to do in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A fun thing to do for the whole family is to check out the Bay Beach Amusement Park. There are many rides to enjoy, and a large shelter where you can rest after a fun day of riding.
Obituary: Donna B. Johnson

Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
Pharmacies cutting hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe...
Daily Arrest Records - October 23 & 24, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, October 23 & Monday, October 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Obituary: Frederick James Kirch

Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
Green Bay Attorney Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case

A Green Bay attorney accused of assaulting a Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty. Mark Howe is facing two charges of Resisting an Officer, one with the Substantial Bodily Harm enhancer, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. The criminal complaint claims that Howe was at the Epic Event Center...
