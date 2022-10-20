Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What Are Whales Doing With Merck & Co
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marathon Digital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.8 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
AT&T Whale Trades For October 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AT&T T. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Analyst Ratings for Alpine Income Prop Trust
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alpine Income Prop Trust has an average price target of $21.0 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $20.00.
Expert Ratings for Hibbett
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hibbett HIBB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $73.75 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $70.00.
Where General Motors Stands With Analysts
General Motors GM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, General Motors has an average price target of $61.17 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $30.00.
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pfizer PFE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
MaxLinear MXL stock increased by 5.2% to $34.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. GSE Systems GVP shares rose 4.99% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. Enphase...
Analyst Ratings for TJX Companies
Within the last quarter, TJX Companies TJX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, TJX Companies has an average price target of $73.38 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $60.00.
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What's Going On With AMD Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 5.32% to $61.82 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Morgan Stanley
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Analyzing Barfresh Food Group's Short Interest
Barfresh Food Group's BRFH short percent of float has fallen 25.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Bitcoin Cash Is Rising
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading higher by 4.29% to $113.42 during Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several altcoins are trading higher in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum and U.S. equities. Major indices are higher as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Federal Reserve policy changes.
How To Trade Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL will print its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The stock was rising over 1% heading into the event, for a total increase of 6% over the last three trading days. The stock started to trade on a 20-1 split adjusted basis in the middle...
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, Aurora Cannabis Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 19.23% at $1.24. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.29% at $3.58. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.96% at $3.34. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.43% at $2.32. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed...
