WAYNE COUNTY, W.VA. WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ARSON AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO BUILDINGS IN CRUM AREA
FIRE WOMAN (BUT NOT THE KIND IN THE SONG BY THE CULT) FIRE OFFICIAL TOLD STATE POLICE HE WAS CALLED TO SAME RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT TO PUT OUT A FIRE; DISCOVERED THE SUSPECT COVERED IN ASH & SOOT NEARBY WHILE DRIVING BY THE SAME HOME PROPERTY MONDAY MORNING THAT WAS IN FLAMES AGAIN.
WDTV
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
wchstv.com
New Kanawha County magistrate sworn in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County's newest magistrate was sworn-in Monday. Leslie Grace officially takes the bench on Tuesday after being sworn-in by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey. Earlier this month, Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Grace to fill the remainder of Mike Sisson's position...
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to maximum time in prison for shooting woman in the head in front of infant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was sentenced to the maximum time in prison after a jury convicted him of a several violent crimes related to a shooting. Anthony Morgan II, 40, was found guilty of the crimes in August following a trial that lasted three days in front of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
WVNT-TV
Human remains found in Raleigh County
OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
Fires believed to be intentional, West Virginia residents concerned
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Neighbors near Oney Avenue in Huntington say they’re “concerned” after multiple homes were burned on Sunday. The Huntington Fire Department made three separate responses to that area. The third response was because three structures were on fire, which they believe was intentional. According to the fire department, those fires started outside […]
WSAZ
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
q95fm.net
Three People Arrested after Spray-painting Vulgarities on Church, Causing More than $3,400 in Damages
Three people were arrested in Logan County after a vandalism spree. Two weeks ago, deputies began an investigation after vulgarities were found spray-painted on the Henlawson Church of Christ. The damage cost more the $3,400. Deputies discovered during the investigation, that another church, a bowling and several little league baseball...
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
wchstv.com
Four fire departments respond to fire at auto garage in Ripley
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jackson County dispatchers said four fire departments responded Monday morning to a fire at an auto garage. The fire was reported at R&R Auto Garage on Highlawn Drive in Ripley, dispatchers said. Everyone was able to get out of the garage safely. Drone footage courtesy...
WSAZ
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
wchstv.com
City of Charleston encouraging residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials are encouraging residents they can help prevent blockages in storm drains and ditches by collecting fallen leaves. Two options for pickup of fallen leaves are offered in the city, according to a news release Tuesday from the city of Charleston. Residents can...
wchstv.com
Collection sites in Charleston announced for National Drug Take Back Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents in Charleston looking to get rid of unused or expired prescription medication will have the opportunity this weekend. The Charleston Police Department is participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release. Unused...
wchstv.com
Three additional COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 77-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 735. Active...
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in a crash in the St. Albans area on Monday. Kanawha County dispatchers said that the crash happened on the 3500 block of Browns Creek Rd. at around 2:40 p.m. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director tells 13 News that six students were on the bus, and none […]
West Virginia State Police plan Hurricane sobriety check point
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County. According to the WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will be located on Route 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. Officials say an alternate location […]
