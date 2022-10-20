ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

mycanyonlake.com

Oct. 24 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of Monday, 12:57 p.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 56 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Apaches score in final seconds to trip Tigers, 52-44

When it comes to the Gonzales Apaches and close games — to quote Yogi Berra (and Lenny Kravitz) — “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”. Despite surrendering a game-tying touchdown Friday, Oct. 21, to the Smithville Tigers with 1:38 left to play, the Apaches didn’t panic or concede.
GONZALES, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 9

AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the ninth week of Central Texas high school football season and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended. Check out our rankings for Week 9 of the season which featured some big matchups including Lockhart vs Bastrop, Wimberley vs Geronimo Navarro, Georgetown vs College Station, Manor vs Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.
AUSTIN, TX
metalinjection

KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night

I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

New county burn ban goes into effect Oct. 27

A hard rain’s going to have to fall or 90 days will have to pass before a new burn ban approved Monday, Oct. 24, by Gonzales County commissioners gets lifted. The emergency order officially takes effect at noon Thursday, Oct. 27, and prohibits burning “any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames or sparks” in the unincorporated areas of Gonzales County.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

39-year-old Victoria man with multiple felony warrants arrested

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Victoria Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the US Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force and Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrested 39-year-old Ralph McAfee, of Victoria. McAfee had several felony warrants, and authorities found him in possession of a firearm and marijuana. McAfee received the following charges: Unlawful...
VICTORIA, TX

