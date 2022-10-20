If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love our pets like family and most of us would go far out of our way to make sure they’re comfortable — including allowing them to sleep on (or in) our bed. If you’re one of those pet parents who let your dog or cat get cozy with you every night, then you may want to check out this protective bed cover from Ameritex. It’s waterproof, machine-washable, and even reversible, making it perfect for pet parents and their sometimes messy pups.

15 MINUTES AGO