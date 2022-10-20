Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What Are Whales Doing With Merck & Co
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marathon Digital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.8 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On DraftKings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings. Looking at options history for DraftKings DKNG we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
Bank of America Whale Trades For October 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From October 25, 2022
Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 6.24% at $10.39. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 5.24% at $2.81. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 4.50% at $3.02. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.36% at $0.19. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 2.03% at $0.83. LOSERS:. GH Research GHRS...
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
What Are Whales Doing With Norwegian Cruise Line
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line. Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless
Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Roblox Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 51 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Earnings Preview For Coursera
Coursera COUR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Coursera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Coursera bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Why Ethereum Classic Is Skyrocketing
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD is trading higher by some 12.29% to $29.47 during Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several altcoins are trading higher in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD and U.S. equities. Major indices are higher as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Federal Reserve policy changes.
Expert Ratings for Rent the Runway
Within the last quarter, Rent the Runway RENT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $7.44 versus the current price of Rent the Runway at $1.905, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pfizer PFE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Rising
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 3.65% to $0.00001037 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several altcoins are trading higher in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD and U.S. equities. Major indices are higher as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Federal Reserve policy changes.
Why Bitcoin Cash Is Rising
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading higher by 4.29% to $113.42 during Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several altcoins are trading higher in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum and U.S. equities. Major indices are higher as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Federal Reserve policy changes.
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, Aurora Cannabis Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 19.23% at $1.24. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.29% at $3.58. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.96% at $3.34. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.43% at $2.32. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed...
Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
