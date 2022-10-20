He's getting up to speed! Liverpool's Darwin Nunez becomes the fastest player in Premier League HISTORY as he reaches 23.61mph in his match-winning display against West Ham... edging past Kyle Walker's previous best of 23.48mph

It might not have been the best start to the season for Liverpool's record signing Darwin Nunez, but he has managed to break the record to become the fastest player in Premier League history.

The 23-year-old clocked a top speed of 23.61 miles per hour as the Reds sealed a 1-0 victory over West Ham, setting a new record in the top-flight.

The Uruguay international Nunez has overtaken the previous record of Manchester City star Kyle Walker who reached 23.48mph back in June 2020.

FASTEST SPEEDS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON (MPH)

1. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) - 23.61

2. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - 22.31

3. Diogo Dalot (Man United) - 22.25

4. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) - 22.18

5. Jack Stacey (Bournemouth) - 22.12

Source: Opta

It might come as a surprise to some, but perhaps not all, after he recorded the second-fastest top speed in the Champions League last season.

The £85million summer signing reached a top speed of 22.68mph while playing for Benfica, falling short just behind PSG forward Kylian Mbappe who reached 22.8mph against Real Madrid.

Nunez's top speed in the Premier League so far this season is closely followed by Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli.

According to Opta, the Brazilian was clocked at 22.31mph, while Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot was measured at 22.25mph.

In terms of the other top five fastest players so far this season in the top flight, Newcastle dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin was clocked at 22.18mph, while Bournemouth full back completed the top five - a pace of 22.12mph.

The Uruguayan's new record wrapped up a successful evening for Nunez who has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League with minimal starts and goals after his record move in the summer.

Nunez, however, scored the only goal of the match in the first-half in what proved to be a superb display as he notched his fifth goal for the Reds, hit the post with another effort, and had five shots before coming off in the 57th minute through precaution.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Nunez is now living up to his potential as he performed well in the absence of both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as his side begin to turn their fortunes around.

'It (his goal) is important. He has scored now a couple of times in the last few games. He arrived 100 per cent, now even with numbers, which is fine,' Klopp said.

'He felt a little bit the muscles at half-time but it was all fine and after five minutes (of the second half) I was just a bit concerned about long sprints for him and balls where he stretches his legs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (pictured) believes striker Nunez is now living up to his potential

'I thought, 'Come on, we cannot take that risk' and that's why we changed. I think we caught it at the right moment.

'For sure not easy tonight but we played well enough - and in moments, really good. In the end, altogether, well enough to deserve three points.'

Nunez has scored five goals in all competitions for Liverpool, three of those coming in the Premier League.