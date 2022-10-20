Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Realtors group gives $10,000 to DNA Rising
The Akron Cleveland Association of REALTORS in Broadview Heights selected DNA Rising, a charity based in Cleveland, to receive a $10,000 grant that will benefit homeless mothers and veterans. The fund comes from an endowment that was initially founded in 2014 by ACAR at the Akron Community Foundation. ACAR’s charitable...
Cleveland Jewish News
NCJW/CLE’s Designer Dress Days heads to Legacy Village
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCJW/Cleveland is gearing up a return to its Designer Dress Days sale for the first weekend of November at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. The 54th annual sale, which features exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St....
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights' Ludlow neighborhood receives Ohio Historical Marker
When a bomb went off in the garage of John and Dorothy Pegg on Corby Road January 3, 1956, blowing a hole in the dining room wall of the black couple’s home, it rocked the Ludlow neighborhood. A neighbor, Bernard Isaacs, sprung into action, leading the effort to form...
Cleveland Jewish News
Megan Lykins Reich reflects on first months as moCa executive director
Since January, Megan Lykins Reich has served as executive director at the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland. After serving as interim director since mid-2020 when the museum’s last director, Jill Snyder, left the museum, Reich was promoted and has been serving in the role for 10 months. Hired by the museum in 2004 as a curatorial intern, Reich has moved through the museum’s ranks, serving as a curatorial fellow, director of education, associate curator and deputy director, among other roles. Since her hiring, she has curated 34 exhibitions at the museum.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fuchs Mizrachi School celebrates holidays
The chag spirit was felt throughout the building at Fuchs Mizrachi School. From the 12-month-olds to 12th graders, they celebrated the chagim together. Whether it was pre-Rosh Hashanah shofar blowing, apples and honey stations, learning halachot, seder simanim, chessed trips, or a Selichot bonfire, students were prepared to enjoy Rosh Hashanah with their families and friends.
Cleveland Jewish News
University Heights Library won’t be polling place on Nov. 8
Voting will not take place at the University Heights Library or at the John Carroll University Recreation Center for the Nov. 8 election. “The library is unavailable as they’re still repairing damage due to recent flooding, while the rec center at (John Carroll University) is unavailable due to construction,” Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement director for the city of University Heights, wrote in an Oct. 19 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cleveland Jewish News
Inaugural ADL Cleveland’s Walk Against Hate draws hundreds, raises $38,000
ADL Cleveland held its inaugural Walk Against Hate alongside hundreds of supporters under sunny skies on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The walk included breakfast, a bounce house and balloon artist for children, several tables set up for local organizations and businesses, including...
Cleveland Jewish News
Community fundraising events important for organizations
Community events can be integral parts of a charitable organization’s operations. These events bring people together for a good time and a good cause. For many organizations, they make up a major portion of funds brought in each year. Some organizations hold events toward the end of the year, as these are times during which many are in the mood for a celebration and giving increases.
Cleveland Jewish News
Balk reflects on Cleveland Leadership Center trip to Berlin
In late September, Cleveland Leadership Center took a delegation of 23 business and nonprofit leaders to Berlin to gain new perspectives on civic challenges and solutions that could inform their work in Cleveland. The weeklong mission followed a visit to Cleveland by a group from Leadership Berlin in 2019. That...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosskamms to be honored at B’nai Jeshurun, Israel Bonds dinner
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, in association with Israel Bonds, will hold its annual Israel Bonds tribute dinner on Oct. 30 at the synagogue in Pepper Pike. The synagogue has hosted an annual Israel Bonds event for 52 consecutive years, according to a news release. “Israel Bonds is proud to partner...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County barriers with parents, youth workshop Oct. 25
Cuyahoga County will host a workshop on recognizing resistance and strategies for overcoming barriers when engaging with parents and youth at 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Fairhill Partners. Clinic psychologist Suzanne Schneps will be the presenter. Tickets are $25. To register, visit cfadvocates.app.neoncrm.com.
Cleveland Jewish News
National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes 53 Solon students
The 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized 53 members of the Solon High School senior class. This year, 23 Solon seniors are National Merit Scholar semifinalists and 27 are commended scholars, according to a news release. The 23 semifinalists are: Dev Ahuja, Morgan Blackford, Matt Charney, Wonwoo Choi, Harry...
Cleveland Jewish News
Resources available to learn about organizations
Whether someone is new to an area or just becoming involved with charitable giving, it can be helpful for them to find an organization or cause they are interested in. There are many resources they can use to explore potential organizations, such as philanthropic advisers, books and websites. Michelle Blackford,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school
Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according to a news release from the police department.
Cleveland Jewish News
JFSA ‘Don’t Let Fear Control Your Brain’ webinar Oct. 27
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland will host a “Don’t Let Fear Control Your Brain” webinar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The webinar is free and open to the community. The webinar will focus on how your body and brain behave during fearful situations and...
