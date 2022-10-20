ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mike James
5d ago

there are no experts in this world. those so called experts are only as knowledgeable in their particular field as the information they obtain through studies ect... ect... is available to further the knowledge they may already have. weather is unpredictable and therefore no one is or ever will be an expert in weather or any other field. they are only more knowledgeable in that particular field than most. ooops did I just bust your reality? 😵‍💫😳🤯

AZFamily

Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
fox10phoenix.com

What will winter look like in Arizona this year?

PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
AZFamily

Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona photographer needs community's help to win worldwide contest

An Arizona photographer is making the state shine in a global photo contest, but he needs your vote to help him win. When Valley photographer Ed Mitchell found out his photo had been selected to compete for a spot on the World Meteorological Organization's annual calendar, he couldn’t believe it. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has the story.
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
AZFamily

Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
KOLD-TV

Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
AZFamily

Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
