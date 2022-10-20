Read full article on original website
Mike James
5d ago
there are no experts in this world. those so called experts are only as knowledgeable in their particular field as the information they obtain through studies ect... ect... is available to further the knowledge they may already have. weather is unpredictable and therefore no one is or ever will be an expert in weather or any other field. they are only more knowledgeable in that particular field than most. ooops did I just bust your reality? 😵💫😳🤯
Meteor lights up northwest Arizona on Monday night, followed by loud boom
Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night.
AZFamily
Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
fox10phoenix.com
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
AZFamily
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona photographer needs community's help to win worldwide contest
An Arizona photographer is making the state shine in a global photo contest, but he needs your vote to help him win. When Valley photographer Ed Mitchell found out his photo had been selected to compete for a spot on the World Meteorological Organization's annual calendar, he couldn’t believe it. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has the story.
KTAR.com
Arizona experiencing early spike of RSV cases, especially among kids
PHOENIX — A seasonal respiratory virus most common among young children is making its annual appearance in Arizona earlier than usual, as is the case in many parts of the nation. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, RSV cases are up more than 340% compared to a...
AZFamily
Potential homeowners are backing out of buying, Arizona realtors say
The Arizona secretary of state’s office has referred to the U.S. Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general’s office a report of voter intimidation. Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. Buckeye...
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
Armed Individuals In Tactical Gear Are Showing Up At Arizona Ballot Boxes
At least three run-ins have been documented at a Maricopa County drop box during early voting.
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
AZFamily
Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought 18 months ago in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
KTAR.com
Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night
PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
KOLD-TV
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
AZFamily
Arizona has 88 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
