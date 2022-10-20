ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

PHOTOS: Tampa police find litter of puppies stuffed in suitcase

By Dylan Abad
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa police officers on patrol in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway made an unusual discovery Wednesday when they took a look inside an abandoned pink suitcase left outside a rental home.

According to a Facebook post from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay , the officers were patrolling near the intersection of Spruce Street and Dale Mabry when they came across a Terrier Mix and her puppy running in the street.

The officers wrangled the animals and delivered them to the humane society. After they returned to the scene to investigate, they noticed the closed pink suitcase outside a vacation rental home. When they got closer, they heard squeals coming from inside.

When they unzipped the suitcase, they found six puppies stuffed inside.

“We are so grateful they returned to the scene to save these puppies!” the humane society said. “Mom, a Terrier Mix, is here resting, and all seven, 5-week-old puppies are in our puppy nursery being taken care of by our amazing staff.”

Dozens of Facebook comments praised the work of the two officers. In one comment, a person wrote, “How terrible but thankful these pups were found. They are in good hands now.”

Another person said, “That is just absolutely terrible. I’m so thankful for the TPD finding them and saving them. Thank you!!”

Comments / 2

Susan
5d ago

sad people can be so cruel. Thank God for these two wonderful officers for saving Mom and the pups

