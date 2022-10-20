ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga

How To Trade Microsoft Stock Before And After Q1 Earnings

Analysts estimate Microsoft will print earnings per share of $2.32 on revenues of $49.84 billion. Microsoft is trading in a confirmed uptrend, printing a series of higher highs and higher lows. Microsoft Corporation MSFT is set to print its first-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. The...
Benzinga

Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

How To Trade Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings

Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL will print its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The stock was rising over 1% heading into the event, for a total increase of 6% over the last three trading days. The stock started to trade on a 20-1 split adjusted basis in the middle...
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 5.32% to $61.82 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Moving After Hours

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.08 per share.
Benzinga

Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom

A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 3.06% to $176.31. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $220.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The...
Benzinga

After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding

Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Benzinga

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines

Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Benzinga

Stocks Don't Always Go Up: New Data Reveals Investor Sentiment Is Hovering At Financial Crisis Levels

The probability that investors see of stock price gains in the year ahead have plummeted to levels not seen since prior to the 2008 Great Recession. Furthermore, investors with over $100,000 are just as optimistic about stock price gains as stock owners overall, as macroeconimc headwinds remain unclear, according to the University of Michigan survey of consumers.
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on American Electric Power's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of American Electric Power AEP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

Alphabet Misses On Q3 Revenue, EPS; YouTube, Network Revenue Decline. Here's What's Next

Alphabet reports third-quarter revenue of $69.09 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Network and YouTube revenue were down on a year-over-year basis for the third quarter. Technology giant Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday, sending the stock sharply lower in after-hours trading. Here's what investors need to know.
Benzinga

Shutterstock Analyst Highlights Mixed Q3 With Margins Offsetting Demand Headwinds

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy on Shutterstock, Inc SSTK with a $70 price target. Shutterstock reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. SSTK reported a mixed...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy