Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Former Yeshiva star Turell may make NBA G League debut in Cleveland

Ryan Turell, the former Yeshiva University basketball star, may make his professional debut in Cleveland when the Motor City Cruise face the Cleveland Charge in the season opener of the NBA G League Nov. 4. The game will be at 7 p.m. at the Henry Goodman Arena in the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

Brittany Mahomes & Daughter Sterling, 1, Twin In ‘Mahomes’ Shirts For NFL Game Day: Photos

It’s not a rare occurrence that Brittany Mahomes, 27, and her daughter, Sterling, 1, twin for Instagram, but on Oct. 24 their look was inspired by Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, 27. The expecting momma flashed a glorious smile while wearing a black long-sleeve top that had the name “Mahomes” written all over it – very Balenciaga style if you ask us. For the Instagram snapshots, her daughter also sported the same top but paired it differently with a denim jacket, while her mom opted for a black puffer vest. As for the trousers, the two cuties wore matching red flared pants, notably, Sterling’s were bedazzled.
TEXAS STATE

