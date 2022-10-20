ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men appears in Florida court

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cj5Ml_0igYJhwD00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person of interest in the case of four missing Oklahoma men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river appeared in a Florida court on Wednesday.

According to a WESH report , Joseph Kennedy, 67, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores after police alleged he was driving a car reported stolen out of Oklahoma. Police later learned Kennedy was wanted for questioning in connection to the missing men’s murders.

Person of interest in Oklahoma dismemberment murders arrested in Florida
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2Jh6_0igYJhwD00
Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29. Source: Okmulgee Police Department/Facebook

The men were reported missing after disappearing on Oct. 9. They were last seen riding bikes together. Their dismembered bodies were found on Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, a town of around 11,000 people located about 40 miles south of Tulsa.

No cause of death has been determined for the victims, but Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said they all had gunshot wounds.

Kennedy has not been charged with any crimes – aside from grand theft for allegedly driving a stolen car – but he was reportedly speaking with Oklahoma law enforcement after they discovered signs of “a violent event” near his scrapyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jOAF_0igYJhwD00
Joe Kennedy, 67, via Volusia County Jail

Kennedy disappeared until he was arrested in central Florida on Tuesday. Police said he does not appear to have ties to the area and they don’t know why he travelled there.

WESH said Kennedy also had an outstanding warrant related to a 2012 shooting in Oklahoma with bond set at $500,000, but a Volusia County judge decided he should be held with no bond.

Tarpon Springs pain clinic manager tried sexually extorting woman in front of her child, police say

“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy’s situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.

Kennedy will have a public defender representing him while he is in Florida, but Judge Feigenbaum said he will soon have to decide whether to fight extradition to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Five takeaways from the DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday squared off against former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) for the first and only time in a debate that put into stark contrast their visions for the Sunshine State little more than two weeks out from Election Day.  The debate highlighted some of the most pressing issues for the […]
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida teen

UPDATE: Ashlynn Cox was found safe, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening. An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teen. Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City. Officials said Cox may be...
LAKE CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

108K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy