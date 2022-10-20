New Hanukkah stamp part of holiday collection released in Ohio

(WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service has released a new Hanukkah forever stamp just in time for the holiday season.

A dedication for the new stamp was held in Chagrin Falls at Temple Emanu El.

The stamp art features the design from an original wall hanging. The fiber art was hand-dyed, appliquéd and quilted to form an abstract image of a hanukkiah. The artist is Jeanette Kuvin Oren. The art director was Ethel Kessler.

The blue and purple colors are used to represent the sky, and the greens and browns represent the Earth. The bright yellows and oranges represent the Festival of Lights, as Hanukkah is also known. Along the bottom of the stamp, the words “Hanukkah, Forever and USA” appear in white capital letters.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic , or at Post Office locations nationwide.

