Press release from the Friends of the Redwood Libraries:. The Friends of the Redwood Libraries are pleased to announce that, after two and a half years, our book sale on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, will return to its pre-COVID locations at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third St. Non-fiction and children’s books, as well as media, will be sold in the large meeting room and fiction will be in the garage. Sale time both days will be 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday’s sale will be for Members Only with memberships available at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to the general public. Space limitations at recent sales mean that there is a huge inventory available. Hardbacks will be $1.00 each, softcover books are $.50, and media is $.25. Small bills are appreciated. Checks will be accepted and can be made payable to FRL. Credit cards are not accepted.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO