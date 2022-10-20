Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Welcome This Big ‘Ted’-dy Bear into Your Home
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. This brown and white Pit Bull Terrier mix looks like a big, ole teddy-bear, which is probably why he’s named Ted. Staff...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Play Center Returns Indoors at D St. Neighborhood Center
Arcata Play Center is returning to the D St. Neighborhood Center for indoor playgroup starting on Monday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Celebrate with friends and join in the fall fun! Come in costumes and enjoy Halloween themed crafts and sensory activities. There will be story time and songs with special guest, the Tea Fairy. There will be some trick-or-healthy treating happening as well.
kymkemp.com
Margaret Kaye Aiton: She loved color and the brighter the better
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Margaret Kaye Aiton (McCann) passed peacefully on October 15, 2022 at the St....
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. That whole area needs to be cleared of all brush, trees and grass so there is no place for these people to set up their filthy camp sites. Another waste of Humboldt Bay Firemen and equipment.
kymkemp.com
Broke, Busted, and Beaten: Customers of the WCSD Demand Answers in Heated Meeting
After an explosive meeting on October 22 of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD), many residents, staff, and the board walked away frustrated and unsure of the future of the WCSD. Tempers flared and voices were raised as confidence in the current WCSD board falters as the rural district finds itself in trouble after the unexpected death of their general manager/operator, Gary Neumann exacerbated issues that have been boiling below the surface of the quaint town situated between the Avenue of the Giants and the Redwood Highway.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer States the Removal of Grasses on Dunes is Causing Issues
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Expands Bike Share Program
The City of Arcata’s bike share program is expanding to include four additional locations!. The City is happy to announce that thanks to funding through the Humboldt County Association of Governments and partnerships with the Yurok Indian Housing Authority and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Arcata will be expanding its bike share program to an additional four locations throughout town. This expansion will help increase the accessibility and interconnectivity of Arcata and, due to the new locations’ proximity to public transportation hubs, will also allow for better multi-modal transportation. New bike share stations will be located at the 30th St. subdivision, Valley West Boulevard, 7th & I Street and Shay Park along Foster Avenue.
kymkemp.com
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on November 5
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. Designed to celebrate artistic creativity on the North Coast, and heighten the awareness of renewable resources in the art making process, each artwork in this juried exhibition is made from 100% recycled materials…reclaimed, reused, recovered, secondhand, salvaged, anything un-new!
kymkemp.com
Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: To Get Through the Lean Times, This Biologist Turned Himself Into a High-End Bladesmith
There is never going to be a shortage of makers in Humboldt County. There has always been a lot of value in the arts and crafts community at large. Jason Lopiccolo, 38, is a full-time biologist and part-time high-end knife maker. At his day job for The Watershed Stewards Program, Lopiccolo is writing, analyzing data and helping onboard young scientists for a 10-and-a-half month program at various California sites.
kymkemp.com
‘Spooktacular Boo at the Zoo’ on October 30
This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation:. The Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation invite the community to Humboldt County’s FAVORITE Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo on Sunday, October 30, with activities from 12:00 PM–4:00 PM. Show off your wild side and wear your best costume! Stroll along a spooktacular Trick-or-Treat Trail sponsored by local businesses, learn about creepy-crawly critters in the Spooky Science Lab and watch the Animal Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp where Zoo animals will receive special Halloween-themed enrichment items on-the-hour through 4:00 PM. Celebrate Halloween and visit all of your furry, feathered, finned and scaly friends at the Zoo! All activities are included with general Zoo admission. Purchase daily tickets at the Zoo ticket booth or become a Zoo Member and enter through the Member’s Only Entrance at the Dahlia Garden gate near the north end of the Zoo!
kymkemp.com
Hyampom Mandalas
Snow on Rays Peak in Hyampom, a drone, and an imagination…. The beauty of a remote Trinity County landscape becomes a trippy video in the hands of its creator, One Rad Nomad, who recently posted this imagery. S/he wrote, “A couple years ago, when [I] was living in a remote...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Redwood Libraries’ Book Sale October 28 & 29
Press release from the Friends of the Redwood Libraries:. The Friends of the Redwood Libraries are pleased to announce that, after two and a half years, our book sale on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, will return to its pre-COVID locations at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third St. Non-fiction and children’s books, as well as media, will be sold in the large meeting room and fiction will be in the garage. Sale time both days will be 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday’s sale will be for Members Only with memberships available at the door. Saturday’s sale is open to the general public. Space limitations at recent sales mean that there is a huge inventory available. Hardbacks will be $1.00 each, softcover books are $.50, and media is $.25. Small bills are appreciated. Checks will be accepted and can be made payable to FRL. Credit cards are not accepted.
kymkemp.com
Sheriff’s Department Releases Information About Willow Creek Homicide
On Oct. 23, 2022, at about 3:43 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of State Highway 96 in Willow Creek for the report of a gunshot victim. Deputies arrived in the area and located a deceased adult male with what appeared...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
kymkemp.com
‘Halloween Boogie’ with an All Ages Costume Contest on October 29th
And Mateel Community Center present the time-honored tradition, non profit fundraiser, Halloween Boogie an all ages costume party and contest with prizes, doors are at 7pm Saturday, October 29th at the Mateel, 59 Rusk Lane in Redway. Southern California surf rock/ reggae band Perro Bravo and punk/ska/reggae band Hijinx from Santa Cruz will perform. The costume contest is for all age groups, the kids category starts at 8:30pm, adults follow with prizes for the best costumes. A full bar for those 21and over plus food, treats from the Mateel kitchen will be available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now for $20 both in advance and at the door through Eventbrite or Mateel.org. Proceeds from Halloween Boogie benefit KMUD – Redwood Community Radio and the Mateel Community Center.
activenorcal.com
WATCH: Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform ‘Soul to Squeeze’ at Private Hoopa Concert
Despite all of the local hype behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ private concert at Hoopa High School on October 12, finding video footage of the concert online has been a difficult task. The footage online isn’t great, making it unclear if the attendees of the concert were told to keep their phones in their pockets. Or maybe, they just enjoyed the show without technology like the good ole’ days.
kymkemp.com
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
kymkemp.com
Today, Prescribed Burn Between Garberville and Briceland
Press release from Southern Humboldt Chapter of the Humboldt Co. Prescribed Burn Association:. As the autumn season progresses, coolness and moisture returns to our area, conditions are looking good again for prescribed fire. Prescribed burning has been increasing accepted by local, state and federal fire agencies as one of the best ways to help reduce wildfire danger and restore ecological balance to our woodlands and meadows.
Comments / 0