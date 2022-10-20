ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD

Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD, 88 years of Kangaroo Lake, Door County, WI and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 27 from heart failure. She and her husband, Howard, had returned earlier that day following, as she shared, “the best trip ever”, visiting family and friends throughout the Midwest and attending her 70th year high school reunion.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Troy L. Hicks

Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Donna B. Johnson

Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Frederick James Kirch

Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
STURGEON BAY, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
seehafernews.com

Names Of Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash Are Released

The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
MISHICOT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy