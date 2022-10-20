The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.

