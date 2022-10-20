Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD
Patricia “Patty” Ann Williamson, PhD, 88 years of Kangaroo Lake, Door County, WI and St. Louis, MO, died unexpectedly at her home Sept. 27 from heart failure. She and her husband, Howard, had returned earlier that day following, as she shared, “the best trip ever”, visiting family and friends throughout the Midwest and attending her 70th year high school reunion.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Troy L. Hicks
Troy L. Hicks, 55, of Sturgeon Bay, died suddenly at his home on October 23, 2022. He was born on December 13, 1966, in Wisconsin to Robert and Shirley (Dobberke) Hicks. Troy graduated from Gibraltar High School. In May of 2016, he married Joanne G. Sorenson at Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Donna B. Johnson
Donna B. Johnson, 79, of Cary, IL and Egg Harbor, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay, WI, following a sudden illness. Donna was born June 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Agnes (Kuna) Schwingl. Donna...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Frederick James Kirch
Frederick James Kirch, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility with his wife, Darlene at his side. He was born March 1, 1936 in Madison, son of the late Walter and Imelda (Schneider) Kirch. Fred graduated...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
Young victims of Pulaski bonfire explosion being treated in Milwaukee
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
‘These kids were on fire’: Up to 40 people hurt after accelerant poured on bonfire
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — As many as 40 people were hurt when a bonfire leaped out of control over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin. The incident, in the town of Maple Grove, was at a celebratory bonfire that followed Friday’s homecoming football game, WTMJ reported. The Pulaski Community...
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
seehafernews.com
Names Of Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash Are Released
The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
