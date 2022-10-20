Read full article on original website
Iuka, Salem, Sandoval, Kell, Jefferson Fire, and Mt. Vernon City all now have fire bans in place
The Iuka Fire Protection District has now joined Salem Fire Protection District and several other fire departments in putting a burn ban into effect due to the elevated fire risk from dry and windy conditions. Sandoval implemented a burn ban on Saturday night. All are until further notice. The Kell...
Jefferson Fire Protection District handles five fire calls on Saturday
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District handled five fire calls on Saturday, including extinguishing three in violation of the district’s fire ban before they could spread and become a problem. The largest fire occurred early Sunday morning when a fire to burn off brush on the Triston Hawkins property...
Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire
A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
Salem Firemen battle 30-acre fire northwest of town, 3-acre fire southwest of town
Salem Firemen battled two wind-whipped fires Saturday afternoon, one burning about 30 acres and the other three. The first fire was on the Josh Tate property on Mills Cart Road near the Hoots Chapel Road intersection. A fence row was being burned out when the fire jumped to an adjacent bean stubble field. The fire burned 20 acres on one side of Mills Cart Road and 10 acres on the other side. The blaze never threatened any structures and remained in the cut bean fields. Salem Firemen received mutual aid from the Odin Fire Protection District. The fire call came in at 1:42 Saturday afternoon, with firemen on the scene for an hour and a half.
Two Marion County Jail inmates charged in connection with weekend fight
Two Marion County Jail inmates face new charges of aggravated battery following a fight in a Marion County Jail cell on Saturday. 27-year-old Matthew Woods of North Maple in Centralia is charged with striking another inmate in the head with his first. 29-year-old Mantez Duncan of Cormick Street in Centralia...
City of Centralia to look at solar energy to control electric costs
The City of Centralia will be looking at installing solar energy fields at some of their facilities to control electric costs that are expected to double when a new contract takes effect in February. The Vice President of Procurement for A-G-E Jordan Haarman is recommending the city approve a three...
Police Beat for Sunday, October 23rd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 37-year-old Salem man on an outstanding felony warrant and a new count of possession of methamphetamine. Police report Timothy Finley of West Spruce was initially stopped while walking near College and West Main because they knew he was wanted on the warrant. He was then allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Salem area first responders hold active shooter/threat event at Hawthorn School
The Salem Police Department, Salem Fire Protection District, and United Medical Response coordinated an active shooter/threat event at Hawthorn Grade School on Saturday. Salem Police Deputy Police Chief Susan Miller says its key that there is coordination between all first responder agencies to provide effective care of victims to maximize their survivability.
Police Beat for Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.
FP Falls At Rome Shootout, Selmaville Earns Win, Raccoon Beats Central City At CHS – JH Basketball
Bobcats Fall To Talented Woodlawn At Rome Shootout. The Franklin Park Bobcats opened up their basketball season in the final game of the Rome Shootout Saturday evening. In a fun, physical ball game, Salem saw a 4th quarter lead slip away falling 51-39. Payton Gullion was very good for Salem finishing with 12 points. Landon Maxey fouled out with 11 and Trey Clark added 6. Luke McKay led Woodlawn with 14 as Trevor McClure and Tyson Frick added 10 each. The Bobcats are off again until November 1st when they travel to Wesclin.
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
Sandoval holds its first Street Fair
Downtown Sandoval was alive with vendors, the Sandoval School Band, information on village services, and a book sale at the soon-to-open library as part of its first-ever Street Fair on Saturday. Village Administrator LeAnn Speiser was pleased with the turnout. “Homecoming activities changed this year. They were always held in...
Lady Cats Win Fairfield Bronze Bracket Ahead Of Today’s Regional Opener
The Salem Lady Wildcats finished their regular volleyball season on Saturday with a trip to the Fairfield Tournament. In pool play, Salem lost to Hamilton County (20-25, 17-25) and Staunton 25-23, 16-25, 5-15 before finishing up pool play with a win over Herrin 25-21, 13-25, 15-10. Salem ended up in the Bonze bracket playing Benton beating them 25-21, 25-23. They then beat Wesclin in the bronze title match 24-26, 26-24, 16-14.
2022 10/28 – Dolores D. Foster
Dolores D. Foster, 94, of Centralia passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home. She was born on December 20, 1927, the daughter of Glenn and Maggie (Collier) Martin in Buffalo, Oklahoma. She married Harold K. Foster on January 23, 1944, in Clinton, Oklahoma and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2009.
2022 10/24 – Sam Hiestand
Sam Hiestand, 95, of Salem, Illinois passed away on October 21, 2022, at Cedarhurst Memory Care of Centralia. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, IL (618) 548-1234 entrusted with the family’s care.
Area Teams Find Out Where They Go For Playoff Football
Selection Saturday for the IHSA football playoffs was held. In 8a, Edwardsville will play at O’Fallon in the opening round. In 6a, East St Louis hosts Oak Lawn Richards. In 5a, Mahomet Seymour hosts Ottawa, Centralia is the 12th seed at 5-4 and will travel to Triad who is 7-2. Highland will host Dunlap, Marion is at Mascoutah and Mt Vernon got the 11th seed at 5-4 and will travel to 7-2 Kankakee.
Salem Knocks Off Flora To Advance To 2a Regional Semifinals Tonight
B.E. Gum was the site for the Class 2a girls volleyball regionals that opened last night. The Salem Lady Wildcats advanced to tonight’s semifinals after their 25-6, 25-23 win over Flora. They will play Pana at 7pm tonight in the 2nd game of the night. The first game will feature Newton and Lawrenceville after the Lady Indians beat Greenville in 3 sets including 27-25 in the 3rd and decisive.
BCMW/WJBD Adopt A Family Program
The BCMW/WJBD Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program will begin taking applications for disadvantaged families in Marion County beginning Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Applications will be taken Tuesday, November 1st through Friday, November 5th and on Monday, November 7th, 2022. Applications may be completed at BCMW Community Services at 909 E. Rexford in Centralia from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the designated days. For those families closer to the Salem area, you may complete an application at the Bryan-Bennett Library located at 315 S. Maple Street in Salem. Hours are Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 5th from 9:30-1:00 p.m. All applications require 30 days’ proof of household income and Medicaid card. Each location will make copies of documents if you are unable to make your own.
Marion County Relay for Life soars over goal
The Marion County Relay for Life soared over its goal at the Saturday night event at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The goal of $35,000 was easily topped, with $55,780.50 collected by the closing ceremony. That made Chair Khristy Krieg very happy. “Tremendous. It’s a great way to pool everyone together,...
