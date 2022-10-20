Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marathon Digital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $16.8 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
7 Analysts Have This to Say About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average price target of $88.57 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $66.00.
Stifel Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Stifel Financial SF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stifel Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45. Stifel Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Earnings Preview: West Fraser Timber Co
West Fraser Timber Co WFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that West Fraser Timber Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89. West Fraser Timber Co bulls will hope to...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless
Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics VKTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viking Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viking Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Ballys
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ballys BALY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ballys. The company has an average price target of $29.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $22.00.
Ensign Group's Earnings: A Preview
Ensign Group ENSG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ensign Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04. Ensign Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Moving After Hours
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.08 per share.
Olin's Earnings Outlook
Olin OLN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Olin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84. Olin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Analyzing Barfresh Food Group's Short Interest
Barfresh Food Group's BRFH short percent of float has fallen 25.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, Aurora Cannabis Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 19.23% at $1.24. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.29% at $3.58. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.96% at $3.34. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.43% at $2.32. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed...
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines
Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading higher by 6.21% to $137.77 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Expert Ratings for Burlington Stores
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Burlington Stores BURL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Burlington Stores. The company has an average price target of $183.22 with a high of $218.00 and a low of $160.00.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0