Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bouns’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bouns!. Bouns is a two-year-old Sheppard mix full of energy and love. Bouns gets along great with other dogs and loves people. He also thinks he is a lap dog and loves to be pet. Bouns walks well on a leash for his age and is very treat motivated.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season. While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Man Killed by Train in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) According to police it happened around 11 AM on Tuesday morning. A man was walking his bicycle over train tracks when he was struck by an east bound train. Police responded quickly but the man was dead on arrival. In their statement about the incident, Amtrak told us that nobody on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Man dies after being hit by two cars on D 1/2 Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking on D 1/2 Road Tuesday night was killed after being hit twice by two separate cars. The Grand Junction Police Department said that the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road. The man was walking in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land

Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
TELLURIDE, CO

