Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO