FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KJCT8
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
KJCT8
Freeze Warning issued ahead of potentially damaging freeze
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight and Tuesday morning from 2 AM until 10 AM for the Highway 50 Corridor from the Grand Valley through Delta and Montrose, for the I-70 Corridor from Grand Junction to Silt, for the Dolores River Valley southwest of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and for the Four Corners Region.
KJCT8
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
KJCT8
Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bouns’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bouns!. Bouns is a two-year-old Sheppard mix full of energy and love. Bouns gets along great with other dogs and loves people. He also thinks he is a lap dog and loves to be pet. Bouns walks well on a leash for his age and is very treat motivated.
KJCT8
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season. While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be...
KJCT8
Our first snow of the season could be on the way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
KJCT8
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
KJCT8
Mesa County Public Health wants you to clean out your medicine cabinet
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have a bottle of unused medication gathering dust somewhere in your home, Mesa County Public Health wants you to dispose it in a safe and environmentally sound manner. In the spirit of Drug Takeback Day on October 29, MCPH encourages residents to keep...
KJCT8
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Domestic Abuse Awareness Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The month of October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting this month and raising awareness to the struggle some may be going through. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System offers help to those in a domestic...
Man Killed by Train in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) According to police it happened around 11 AM on Tuesday morning. A man was walking his bicycle over train tracks when he was struck by an east bound train. Police responded quickly but the man was dead on arrival. In their statement about the incident, Amtrak told us that nobody on […]
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
nbc11news.com
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D 1/2 Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man walking on D 1/2 Road Tuesday night was killed after being hit twice by two separate cars. The Grand Junction Police Department said that the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road. The man was walking in...
"It's just a frigging mess." Sheriff calls out teens for littering on Colorado national forest land
Sheriff Bill Masters for the San Miguel Sheriff's Office called out a group of partiers in an impassioned video on Friday, after discovering hundreds of empty cans were left behind at Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials believe that mess was left by teens. The video was taken in a wooded area just outside of Telluride, near the Bear Creek Preserve, according to the sheriff. "Our local little darlings have been up...
