Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Living Magazine is on the way
Emporia Living Magazine is beginning its second decade, and every home in the Emporia area will soon get a copy. The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the very best of the Emporia community.
ESU Alum Talks Leadership at the 2022 Hayes Lecture
An Emporia State alum retired from a successful career with AMC Theatres returns to his alma mater to present the Sam E. and Jeannene Hayes Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 27. Terry Crawford, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business in 1979, enjoyed a lengthy career in finance and retired as senior vice president and treasurer after a 26-year career with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
Severin named State School Psychologist of Year
A Lyon County professional is the 2022 Kansas School Psychologist of the Year. Susan Severin's award was announced by the Kansas Association of School Psychologists Tuesday. She once worked with Emporia Public Schools and now is a consultant with the Greenbush Education Service Center.
Detached garage only casualty after Monday fire
The cause of a garage fire in west Emporia remained under investigation Monday afternoon. According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Ryan Conley, fire crews headed out to 1201 W. 12th Ave., around 12:15 p.m. for reports of structure fire. Conley said the detached garage was engulfed when fire crews...
Two new physicians join NRH Medical Partners
Newman Regional Health Medical Partners recently welcomed two new physicians to its practice. Dr. Kaitlin Tennyson has joined as a family medicine physician and Dr. Jamie Foley is now working full-time in the emergency department. Dr. Tennyson was raised in Andover and graduated rom Andover Central High School. She attended...
Elizabeth Jean Nail
Of Wilbur and Mildred (Heffron) Catholic Church. He died on July 30, 2005, in Emporia. Malinowsky and husband Sam of Manhattan, Kansas, Keri. Nail and husband Jeff Hardesty of Scottsdale, Arizona, and. Leslie Nail of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Brent (Katie) Sigman, Amanda (Whitney) Panneton, Adam (Brohgan) Dieker, and Ben Schaeffer;...
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman
Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
Hydroplaning blamed for crash near Matfield Green
Hydroplaning in the rain led to a collision in Chase County Monday morning which injured one person. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Cesar Lopez, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri skidded around 8:15 a.m. on the southbound Kansas Turnpike about three miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop.
Visit Emporia earns three Kansas Tourism awards
Visit Emporia earned three first place marketing awards during the Kansas Tourism conference in Wichita last week,. The conference was held Oct. 20. The awards include the People's Choice Award, print advertising for the city's disc golf and cycling field guides, and the Emporia Visitors Guide. According to Visit Emporia's...
Shooting suspect arrested in east Emporia Monday
Logan Casteel, who is accused of shooting a Fredonia man in Lyon County, has been apprehended, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. According to Undersheriff John Koelsch, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip at 10:10 a.m. Monday that Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange St., apartment 3. Casteel...
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh to open in Emporia
A new restaurant is coming to Emporia. According to a post on social media, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh will soon open its doors at 2808 W. Hwy. 50. The location was formerly occupied by Papa John's. Abelardo's Mexican Fresh offers a selection of popular dishes such as tacos, nachos and quesadillas....
Emporia State Homecoming brings slew of events to campus
For the first time since 2019, Emporia State's Homecoming celebration brings back live theatre, a gala banquet and other in-person events planned by both ESU Alumni and the student Homecoming committee. ESU welcomes alumni, students and the Emporia community to participate in activities on campus this week. Special reunion groups...
Embezzlement, pandemic, inflation: Emporia Senior Center ponders closure amid years of financial struggles
The Emporia Senior Center has been facing financial challenges for years, spurred by past embezzlement and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the center’s director is considering closing the doors due to a lack of funding. “All of you have been made aware of the financial struggles we’ve been...
Sheriff's Office warns against payment scam
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a “Deputy Baker,” but he’s not calling people about paying fines. The office advised on social media Monday that a scammer has called several people in the county seeking money for “fines, DNA testing and other numerous fees.”. The...
Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash
A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
Frances Hazel Ramsey Collins
Frances Hazel Ramsey Collins was born on June 14, 1931 to Albert and Lida Jane Ramsey. She was united in marriage to Vernie E. Collins on June 29, 1948. Hazel was a mother and homemaker. She loved to read and do word searches. She also loved her family. Hazel passed...
Area schools cross country regional roundup
Area cross country teams competed in regionals Saturday, with 10 runners qualifying for state along with two boys teams. Hartford High School and Northern Heights High School qualified for the boys 1A and 2A state championships, respectively. Hartford finished first in the 1A-Bishop Carroll regional held at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita. Northern Heights placed second at the 2A-Central Heights regional.
Emporia cross country girls, one boys individual qualify for state
The Emporia High School girls cross country team qualified for the KSHSAA Class 5A state meet at Saturday’s regional at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita hosted by Bishop Carroll. The Lady Spartans finished third as a team with 79 points. Micah Sheffy-Harris led Emporia with a third-place finish with...
Advanced voter turnout remains steady in Lyon County as Kansas heads toward midterm elections
Advanced voting for the midterm election in Lyon County remains steady after wrapping up at the Anderson Building Saturday. “We had over 700 vote early at the Anderson Building,” county clerk and elections officer Tammy Vopat said.
First rain gone; more coming on
The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
