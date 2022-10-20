Read full article on original website
Ghost stories of Clarksville: Hauntings and harrowing stories from local legends
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLENOW) – With its rich history in farming, the river trade and the Civil War, Clarksville has its fair share of ghost stories and alleged hauntings. Here are a few that have spooked people in our area for the last hundred years or so. Woodward Library at...
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr
Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr., age 90, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church. Interment Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
Van Allison
Van Allison, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pat Allison and Geoffrey Sikes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
Nashville Parent
PumpkinFest Announces Entertainment Lineup
9:45 – 10 a.m. Opening Remarks. “This year’s PumpkinFest promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances,” says Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley. “We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day.”
Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban
With profound sadness we announce that our beloved Grammy, mom, friend to all who met her, Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban, 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away unexpectedly at Tennova Medical Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, due to complications from Sepsis. She was surrounded by many loved ones who had an extremely hard time saying goodbye.
Darnell Black
Stayton Darnell Black, age 74, of Cunningham, TN passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday following.
Rose Pennington
Rose Althea Pennington, 72, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Rosary Service being held at 5 p.m.
Vern Barbara Terrell
Vernon Barbara Terrell, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Big Birdie Ball Tournament turns downtown Clarksville into 9-hole course
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Golfers turned downtown into a nine-hole course during the Big Birdie Ball Tournament this weekend. For a putting fee, teams got downtown-safe equipment and a course to navigate through the city, as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was the fifth annual...
Cumberland Winds Concert Band to perform at Fall Used Book Sale at Public Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band will return with its fall concert at the Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. The concert will be held in the atrium of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. The performance coincides with the Friends of the Library’s Fall Used Book Sale, also taking place inside the library.
James Collier
James Hervey Collier, Jr., 87, of Clarksville, TN, completed his earthly journey on October 22, 2022. Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a man of strong faith, he was known to his loved ones by many names: Jimmy, Daddy, Papa Bear, Jim-Bo Beep, and man with the heart full of love and pockets full of chewing gum.
Former APSU grad student discovers new flowering vine species through scientific gardening
CLARKSVILLE, TN – While working as a graduate research assistant with Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and the Southeastern Grasslands Institute, Thomas Murphy identified four new species of clematis and one species that had been forgotten for more than a century. He did this through a form of scientific gardening in conjunction with observations of herbarium specimens, field work and collaborations with Jesse Harris from the University of Colorado – Boulder who provided DNA analysis.
Katye Shelton
Katye Bethana Glasgow Shelton, age 103, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. H. Ray Dunning officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jozef Alter
A Celebration of Life service for SGM Jozef Antoni Alter, ARMY (Ret), age 62, of Oak Grove, KY, will be Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Jozef was born on November 11,...
George Strait returns to Nashville on July 29
George Strait is returning to Nashville! Strait recently announced six stadium shows across the country, with a July 29 date at Nissan Stadium.
Larry Jochimsen
Larry Jochimsen, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Shania Twain to perform in Nashville next year
Country music superstar Shania Twain is set to play a concert in Nashville next year after an extended hiatus from performing.
WSMV
Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
Vanderbilt Hustler
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
