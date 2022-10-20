9:45 – 10 a.m. Opening Remarks. “This year’s PumpkinFest promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances,” says Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley. “We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day.”

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO