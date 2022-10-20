ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr

Rev. Joe E. Fletcher, Sr., age 90, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Visitation Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Ebenezer AME Church. Interment Middle Tennessee Veteran Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Van Allison

Van Allison, age 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pat Allison and Geoffrey Sikes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 3 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

PumpkinFest Announces Entertainment Lineup

9:45 – 10 a.m. Opening Remarks. “This year’s PumpkinFest promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances,” says Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley. “We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban

With profound sadness we announce that our beloved Grammy, mom, friend to all who met her, Valeria Ruth Pardue Oban, 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away unexpectedly at Tennova Medical Center on Monday, October 17, 2022, due to complications from Sepsis. She was surrounded by many loved ones who had an extremely hard time saying goodbye.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Darnell Black

Stayton Darnell Black, age 74, of Cunningham, TN passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday following.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Rose Pennington

Rose Althea Pennington, 72, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with a Rosary Service being held at 5 p.m.
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Vern Barbara Terrell

Vernon Barbara Terrell, age 85, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 23, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Cumberland Winds Concert Band to perform at Fall Used Book Sale at Public Library

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band will return with its fall concert at the Public Library on Saturday at 1 p.m. The concert will be held in the atrium of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library. The performance coincides with the Friends of the Library’s Fall Used Book Sale, also taking place inside the library.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

James Collier

James Hervey Collier, Jr., 87, of Clarksville, TN, completed his earthly journey on October 22, 2022. Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a man of strong faith, he was known to his loved ones by many names: Jimmy, Daddy, Papa Bear, Jim-Bo Beep, and man with the heart full of love and pockets full of chewing gum.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Former APSU grad student discovers new flowering vine species through scientific gardening

CLARKSVILLE, TN – While working as a graduate research assistant with Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and the Southeastern Grasslands Institute, Thomas Murphy identified four new species of clematis and one species that had been forgotten for more than a century. He did this through a form of scientific gardening in conjunction with observations of herbarium specimens, field work and collaborations with Jesse Harris from the University of Colorado – Boulder who provided DNA analysis.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Katye Shelton

Katye Bethana Glasgow Shelton, age 103, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. H. Ray Dunning officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jozef Alter

A Celebration of Life service for SGM Jozef Antoni Alter, ARMY (Ret), age 62, of Oak Grove, KY, will be Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Jozef was born on November 11,...
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Larry Jochimsen

Larry Jochimsen, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Percy Warner Golf Course to close for renovation project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore the golf course and surrounding...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour

What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy