Clarice Clardy White, formerly of Clarksville, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Powder Springs, Georgia, at the age of 89. Clarice Marie Clardy White, the youngest daughter of Columbus Clardy and Evelyn Hunt Clardy, was born on May 1, 1933, in the Rocky Hill community of Montgomery County, Tennessee. She received her early education in the public schools of Clarksville, Tennessee, graduating with honors in the class of 1951 from Burt High School. A born leader, she acquired the name of “Miss President” during her high school days as she became the president of any organization she joined. Her leadership continued while at Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music education with distinction in 1955. Clarice later earned the Master of Music degree from Austin Peay State University in 1973, and also did post-graduate work at APSU.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO